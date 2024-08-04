Fitness Industry Powerhouse Marc Coronel Named IDEA Personal Trainer of the Year and Launches New Venture: DuoCore Solutions

In a banner year for fitness leader Marc Coronel, he has been named the 2024 IDEA Health & Fitness Association’s Personal Trainer of the Year, further solidifying his position as a top educator, coach, and speaker in the industry. This recognition comes on the heels of the exciting launch of his new business, DuoCore Solutions, alongside long-time friend and award-winning marketer BJ Corey.