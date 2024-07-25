Announcing 2024 Intel IT Modernization Summit
Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the Intel IT Modernization Summit, formerly called the Intelligence Exploitation Summit, taking place at 151 St. George in National Harbor, MD on October 9-10, 2024.
National Haarbor, MD, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the Intel IT Modernization Summit, formerly called the Intelligence Exploitation Summit, taking place at 151 St. George in National Harbor, MD, on October 9-10, 2024. This Summit will convene senior level experts, policymakers, and innovators from across the intelligence community, Military services, U.S. government, and industry to highlight advanced technologies and strategies aimed at modernizing IT infrastructure to ensure robust intelligence capabilities.
The Summit will feature high-level speakers including:
· Dr. Adele Merritt, Chief Information Officer, ODNI
· Doug Cossa, Chief Information Officer, DIA
· Arlene Gaylord, Executive Assistant Director, Information and Technology Branch, FBI
· William Dunlap Jr., Acting Deputy CIO, Information Enterprise, Office of the DoD CIO
· Winston Beauchamp, SES, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of the Air Force
· Leigh Palmer, VP, Public Sector, Google
· Sean Roche, Director of National Security, AWS
· Jimmy Hall, Jr., Chief Information Officer, Bureau of Intelligence & Research, U.S. State Department
· Michael Howard, Engineering & Digital Transformation Division Chief, J6, U.S. Transportation Command
· James Sung, Acting Deputy Chief Data Officer, Office of Intelligence & Analysis, Department of Homeland Security
Topics to be covered at the 2024 Summit:
Leading a unified vision for the IC information environment
Accelerating digital innovation across CIA to meet the evolving needs of the intelligence landscape
Designing & Ensuring the Safety FBI’s IT Infrastructure, Applications, & Data Systems that Personnel Use
Modernizing the DoD information enterprise’s digital infrastructure
Transforming intel IT capabilities to meet current & future demands
Overcoming the challenges of a complex digital landscape
Guiding IT & technology infrastructure modernization & innovation
Embracing cloud as a key element of IT infrastructure modernization
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s cutting-edge technologies to attendees from DoD, Military Services, and Industry. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org, 201.987.1803.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Intel IT Modernization Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://intel.dsigroup.org/
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
The Summit will feature high-level speakers including:
· Dr. Adele Merritt, Chief Information Officer, ODNI
· Doug Cossa, Chief Information Officer, DIA
· Arlene Gaylord, Executive Assistant Director, Information and Technology Branch, FBI
· William Dunlap Jr., Acting Deputy CIO, Information Enterprise, Office of the DoD CIO
· Winston Beauchamp, SES, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of the Air Force
· Leigh Palmer, VP, Public Sector, Google
· Sean Roche, Director of National Security, AWS
· Jimmy Hall, Jr., Chief Information Officer, Bureau of Intelligence & Research, U.S. State Department
· Michael Howard, Engineering & Digital Transformation Division Chief, J6, U.S. Transportation Command
· James Sung, Acting Deputy Chief Data Officer, Office of Intelligence & Analysis, Department of Homeland Security
Topics to be covered at the 2024 Summit:
Leading a unified vision for the IC information environment
Accelerating digital innovation across CIA to meet the evolving needs of the intelligence landscape
Designing & Ensuring the Safety FBI’s IT Infrastructure, Applications, & Data Systems that Personnel Use
Modernizing the DoD information enterprise’s digital infrastructure
Transforming intel IT capabilities to meet current & future demands
Overcoming the challenges of a complex digital landscape
Guiding IT & technology infrastructure modernization & innovation
Embracing cloud as a key element of IT infrastructure modernization
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s cutting-edge technologies to attendees from DoD, Military Services, and Industry. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org, 201.987.1803.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Intel IT Modernization Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://intel.dsigroup.org/
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Joe Trupia
201-672-8745
https://intel.dsigroup.org/
Joe Trupia
201-672-8745
https://intel.dsigroup.org/
Categories