Announcing Speakers and Discussion Topics for the 2024 Counter-Insider Threat Symposium
Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the first line-up of eminent speakers and discussion topics at the Counter-Insider Threat Symposium, taking place at the National Housing Center in Washington, D.C. on September 4-5, 2024.
Washington, DC, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the first line-up of eminent speakers and discussion topics at the Counter-Insider Threat Symposium, taking place at the National Housing Center in Washington, D.C. on September 4-5, 2024.
The Symposium will bring together leaders and experts across government and industry to discuss the current insider threat environment, as well as the technologies and policies necessary to disrupt and dismantle those threats and safeguard sensitive information vital to maintaining national security.
As organizations continue to face data breaches and unauthorized disclosures because of insider threats, it has become increasingly important to ensure sufficient investments are being made in advanced counter insider threat programs. Organizations must look at behavioral, financial, and cultural indicators in addition to implementing adequate data security measures. Attendees at the Symposium will hear from leaders and experts about the need for the development and implementation of a robust counter insider threat strategy across the public and private sectors.
Symposium Speaker and Discussion Topics Include:
· Advancing Counterintelligence & Enterprise Capabilities through Strategic Partnerships: Michael C. Casey, Director, NCSC, and Don Carlos James Blasingame, Assistant Director, Enterprise Threat-Mitigation Directorate, ODNI/NCSC, Director, National Insider Threat Task Force (NITTF)
·
· Delivering Enterprise-Wide Security Solutions for DHS to Protect Against Evolving Threats: Richard D. McComb, SES, Chief Security Officer, DHS
· Defending the Financial Services Sector & Mitigating Risk: David Helfen, Sr. Director, Insider Threat & Cyber Investigations, Visa
· Preventing Insider Risk at State Department through Deterrence, Detection, and Mitigation: Jacqueline Atiles, Director, Insider Threat Program, Department of State
· Leveraging Behavioral Sciences to Mitigate and Manage Insider Risk: Dr. Deanna D. Caputo, Chief Scientist for Insider Threat Research and Solutions; Senior Principal Behavioral Psychologist, MITRE
Registration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are open. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://www.counterinsider.com/ Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
The Symposium will bring together leaders and experts across government and industry to discuss the current insider threat environment, as well as the technologies and policies necessary to disrupt and dismantle those threats and safeguard sensitive information vital to maintaining national security.
As organizations continue to face data breaches and unauthorized disclosures because of insider threats, it has become increasingly important to ensure sufficient investments are being made in advanced counter insider threat programs. Organizations must look at behavioral, financial, and cultural indicators in addition to implementing adequate data security measures. Attendees at the Symposium will hear from leaders and experts about the need for the development and implementation of a robust counter insider threat strategy across the public and private sectors.
Symposium Speaker and Discussion Topics Include:
· Advancing Counterintelligence & Enterprise Capabilities through Strategic Partnerships: Michael C. Casey, Director, NCSC, and Don Carlos James Blasingame, Assistant Director, Enterprise Threat-Mitigation Directorate, ODNI/NCSC, Director, National Insider Threat Task Force (NITTF)
·
· Delivering Enterprise-Wide Security Solutions for DHS to Protect Against Evolving Threats: Richard D. McComb, SES, Chief Security Officer, DHS
· Defending the Financial Services Sector & Mitigating Risk: David Helfen, Sr. Director, Insider Threat & Cyber Investigations, Visa
· Preventing Insider Risk at State Department through Deterrence, Detection, and Mitigation: Jacqueline Atiles, Director, Insider Threat Program, Department of State
· Leveraging Behavioral Sciences to Mitigate and Manage Insider Risk: Dr. Deanna D. Caputo, Chief Scientist for Insider Threat Research and Solutions; Senior Principal Behavioral Psychologist, MITRE
Registration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are open. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://www.counterinsider.com/ Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Joe Trupia
201.672.8745
https://www.counterinsider.com/
Joe Trupia
201.672.8745
https://www.counterinsider.com/
Categories