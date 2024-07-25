Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Scapes Group, LLC and Charter Vista Landscaping, LLC
Roswell, GA, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Roswell, GA-based Scapes Group, LLC (“Scapes Group”) and Memphis, TN-based Charter Vista Landscaping, LLC (“Charter Vista”).
“The Scapes Group team has built an impressive organization and a solid footprint in the US Southeast and adjacent markets,” commented Benchmark Senior Transaction Director William Sullivan. “The company adds key geographic, relationship, and execution footprints that pair perfectly with Charter Vista’s aspirations. We believe that this combination will drive significant growth and be of great and lasting benefit to both of the great teams in this partnership.”
Scapes Group is an award-winning landscape firm that has been serving Atlanta and the Southeast for over three decades. The company offers a variety of services ranging from landscape architecture and design-build construction to landscape maintenance and lawn care. Scapes Group focuses primarily on residential projects but also works on negotiated commercial installations. The Scapes Group team has concentrated on organic growth to drive scope and revenues and has seen significant expansion in the years leading up to the transaction.
Charter Vista Landscaping is a house of brands with over 50 years of landscape installation experience, seamlessly transforming bare ground into lush green environments for homeowners, developers, public agencies, and more. Offering a broad range of commercial and residential services across the Midsouth, they empower family landscaping businesses with the resources to deliver top-level service. Devoted to innovation, they continuously identify opportunities to expand and enhance their service offerings, maintaining their commitment to quality and excellence.
The transaction was backed by Memphis, TN-based SouthWorth Capital Management. SouthWorth is a family office that evolved from owning, managing, and providing financial services for small to midsize companies. SouthWorth is actively involved in a variety of industries as diverse as logistics, engineering, and landscaping.
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
