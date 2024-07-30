Lottery Funding Secured for Restoration of Historic Loch Ness Manor House
Inverness, United Kingdom, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Boleskine House Foundation SCIO, a registered Scottish charity, has been awarded £250,000 by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The investment will support capital work to complete the interior restoration of Boleskine House and will also enable a wider programme of community engagement, supporting the vision of Boleskine as a community and nature hub that has been at the core of ambition for the future of the historic property.
“Receiving these funds is a monumental step for our organization and the local community,” said Keith Readdy, Chairman of The Boleskine House Foundation. “It allows us to complete the interior restoration of this treasured site, preserving its legacy for future generations to experience and learn from. We are profoundly grateful for this support and look forward to bringing this vision to life.”
Recently the Foundation lodged an application with the Highland Council for final Listed Building Consent for the planned design of the house interiors. The designs, created by LDN Architects, reimagine the historical elements of the B-listed building, with a nod to important eras of the house’s past, while reducing its carbon footprint.
Boleskine’s interior designs boast a Georgian style kitchen, dining room, formal wood paneled drawing room, and library and research room, while the lounge design is inspired by the Egyptian revivalist trend of the Victorian era. Rooms will be adorned with reclaimed Jacobean fireplaces, providing a grand finishing touch.
The £250,000 investment, thanks to National Lottery players, will primarily support capital works but also includes funding to support The Boleskine House Foundation’s volunteers to deliver community engagement activity.
Find out more about The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Scotland here: https://www.heritagefund.org.uk/in-your-area/scotland.
The Boleskine House Foundation
The Boleskine House Foundation SCIO is a Scottish Registered charity whose mission is to restore and preserve the historical legacy and heritage of the Boleskine House estate for the greater benefit of the public. In addition to our conservation-led approach to sympathetically restore Boleskine House, we aim to educate the public on the heritage of the house and lands, to welcome the enjoyment of its structure and surrounding gardens, and to facilitate learning, growth and well-being. For more information, please visit www.boleskinehouse.org.
About The National Lottery Heritage Fund
As the largest dedicated funder of the UK’s heritage, The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s vision is for heritage to be valued, cared for and sustained for everyone, now and in the future as set out in our strategic plan, Heritage 2033.
Over the next ten years, we aim to invest £3.6 billion raised for good causes by National Lottery players to bring about benefits for people, places and the natural environment.
We help protect, transform and share the things from the past that people care about, from popular museums and historic places, our natural environment and fragile species, to the languages and cultural traditions that celebrate who we are.
We are passionate about heritage and committed to driving innovation and collaboration to make a positive difference to people’s lives today, while leaving a lasting legacy for future generations to enjoy.
Follow @HeritageFundUK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. And for Scotland @HeritageFundSCO on X/Twitter, @HeritageFundScotland on Facebook and use #NationalLotteryHeritageFund. www.heritagefund.org.uk
The investment will support capital work to complete the interior restoration of Boleskine House and will also enable a wider programme of community engagement, supporting the vision of Boleskine as a community and nature hub that has been at the core of ambition for the future of the historic property.
“Receiving these funds is a monumental step for our organization and the local community,” said Keith Readdy, Chairman of The Boleskine House Foundation. “It allows us to complete the interior restoration of this treasured site, preserving its legacy for future generations to experience and learn from. We are profoundly grateful for this support and look forward to bringing this vision to life.”
Recently the Foundation lodged an application with the Highland Council for final Listed Building Consent for the planned design of the house interiors. The designs, created by LDN Architects, reimagine the historical elements of the B-listed building, with a nod to important eras of the house’s past, while reducing its carbon footprint.
Boleskine’s interior designs boast a Georgian style kitchen, dining room, formal wood paneled drawing room, and library and research room, while the lounge design is inspired by the Egyptian revivalist trend of the Victorian era. Rooms will be adorned with reclaimed Jacobean fireplaces, providing a grand finishing touch.
The £250,000 investment, thanks to National Lottery players, will primarily support capital works but also includes funding to support The Boleskine House Foundation’s volunteers to deliver community engagement activity.
Find out more about The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Scotland here: https://www.heritagefund.org.uk/in-your-area/scotland.
The Boleskine House Foundation
The Boleskine House Foundation SCIO is a Scottish Registered charity whose mission is to restore and preserve the historical legacy and heritage of the Boleskine House estate for the greater benefit of the public. In addition to our conservation-led approach to sympathetically restore Boleskine House, we aim to educate the public on the heritage of the house and lands, to welcome the enjoyment of its structure and surrounding gardens, and to facilitate learning, growth and well-being. For more information, please visit www.boleskinehouse.org.
About The National Lottery Heritage Fund
As the largest dedicated funder of the UK’s heritage, The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s vision is for heritage to be valued, cared for and sustained for everyone, now and in the future as set out in our strategic plan, Heritage 2033.
Over the next ten years, we aim to invest £3.6 billion raised for good causes by National Lottery players to bring about benefits for people, places and the natural environment.
We help protect, transform and share the things from the past that people care about, from popular museums and historic places, our natural environment and fragile species, to the languages and cultural traditions that celebrate who we are.
We are passionate about heritage and committed to driving innovation and collaboration to make a positive difference to people’s lives today, while leaving a lasting legacy for future generations to enjoy.
Follow @HeritageFundUK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. And for Scotland @HeritageFundSCO on X/Twitter, @HeritageFundScotland on Facebook and use #NationalLotteryHeritageFund. www.heritagefund.org.uk
Contact
The Boleskine House FoundationContact
Stewart Clelland
+44 7727 491 016
www.boleskinehouse.org
Stewart Clelland
+44 7727 491 016
www.boleskinehouse.org
Categories