Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Quotient, Inc. and Virtual Technologies Group
Columbia, MD, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Columbia, MD-based Quotient, Inc. ("Quotient") and Maumee, OH-based Virtual Technologies Group ("VTG"). Quotient provides a wide range of device-agnostic digital solutions for federal clients.
"Quotient President and Co-Founder Clark Lare built a gem of a company in the Federal-IT space, with long-standing relationships at key federal agencies providing highly skilled services to some of our nation's most critical mission sets," commented Benchmark Senior Transaction Director William Sullivan. "We brought this opportunity to market fully understanding its differentiated sector position, and we were well aligned with our client in finding the best combination of cultural fit and enterprise value. After a highly selective process, VTG emerged as clearly the best fit, with a strong plan for future growth and a highly complementary team and structure. We are very excited for the entire Quotient team."
Founded in 1999 by Clark and Jodi Lare, Quotient provides customized IT solutions to US federal agencies, including systems integration, full-stack software development, cyber security, project management, scheduling, and operational support. The company's employees include developers, engineers, managers, SMEs, and systems administrators with knowledge, skills, and qualifications across various domains, including CISSP, PMP/PMP-SI, RHEL CE/SA, Security+, CSM, and ITILv3.
Founded in 1962, Virtual Technologies Group (VTG) is a single-source IT solutions provider specializing in cyber security, infrastructure management, and IT-managed services. VTG prioritizes partner-based relationships to deliver tailored solutions and has continued to adapt alongside rapidly developing technological advancements since its inception.
The transaction was backed by New York, NY-based Jacmel Partners, a private investment firm targeting family-operated, lower middle-market companies. The firm focuses on combining traditional private equity best practices with low-cost, high-impact strategies that promote growth while also benefiting employees and their communities.
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
