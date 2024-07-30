Revolution Laundry Grand Opening Party on August 10 in White Center, Seattle
The Revolution Laundry Grand Opening Party on August 10 in White Center, Seattle will be a community event for all of White Center.
Seattle, WA, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Corry's Fine Dry Cleaning is excited to invite the community to the grand opening party of its newest brand, Revolution Laundry, on August 10 from 12pm to 4pm. The event will be held at 9840 16th Ave. SW, Seattle, WA 98106, and promises to be a fun-filled, family-friendly celebration.
Join them for an afternoon of festivities, including:
Free Tacos
Free Drinks
Live Music
T-shirt Giveaways
Free Ice Cream
Not only can you enjoy the festivities, but you can also wash your clothes while you party in their state-of-the-art facility.
Revolution Laundry, part of the Corry's Fine Dry Cleaning family, is set to redefine laundry services in the White Center neighborhood, offering both self-serve and Drop N Go wash, dry, and fold services. As a testament to the company's commitment to quality and innovation, this new facility is designed to cater to the needs of a rapidly evolving community, providing residents with modern, efficient, and reliable laundry solutions.
Owners Corry and Simon Bakker are enthusiastic about the launch and the grand opening event. "Revolution Laundry is a state-of-the-art facility and will provide exceptional service. This is going to be a game-changer for the neighborhood and the residents who are going to have real options now when it comes to services," said Corry Bakker.
"Our Grand Opening Party is really going to be a community event. We want young and old, new residents and people who have lived here for decades all to come meet us and see the facility," said Bakker.
White Center is experiencing significant growth and transformation, with new businesses and amenities enhancing the community. Revolution Laundry is poised to become a cornerstone of this development, offering unparalleled convenience and service to its customers.
Contact
Chris Peters
833-272-8089
https://revlaundry.com
