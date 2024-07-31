2,426 Kilometers for a Good Cause
High willingness to run and donate at first RAMPF Charity Run / 12,760 euros for Frühchen e.V. Reutlingen and Rudolf-Rampf-Stiftung.
Grafenberg, Germany, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sprinting, jogging, walking, strolling: The 328 participants of the first-ever RAMPF Charity Run – employees and their families as well as members of sponsored sports clubs – completed a total of 6,066 laps for a good cause at the Otto-Dipper-Stadion in Metzingen. This amounted to 2,426 kilometers.
The RAMPF Group donated one euro for every lap completed. The donation sum of 6,066 euros resulting from the laps completed was doubled by the company, and a further 628 euros were collected in donation boxes and through drinks sales.
A total of 12,760 euros was raised, half of which was donated to Frühchen e.V. Reutlingen and to the Rudolf Rampf Foundation, respectively.
“We are overwhelmed by the high level of participation and the great commitment of our employees and their families as well as our partner sports clubs. A big thank you to everyone who took part, organized, and supported this fantastic event. We are delighted with the donation sum that we raised together for Frühchen e.V. Reutlingen and the Rudolf Rampf Foundation.” -Matthias Rampf and Michael Rampf, CEOs of the RAMPF Group
Successful concept – exercise for a good cause
The idea of a company charity run was born as part of RAMPF's occupational health management program. “We thought about how we could combine the fun of sporting activity with a good cause and bring people together to achieve a common goal. This gave rise to the idea of the RAMPF Charity Run,” explain Jasmin Berger and Kai Augustin, who organized the charity run and work as HR experts at the RAMPF holding company. “Due to the overwhelming response to the event, one thing is already certain – the second edition will take place next year!”
The donation recipients
> Frühchen e.V. Reutlingen has been supporting the intensive care unit of the Clinic for Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine at the Klinikum am Steinenberg in Reutlingen, Germany, as a non-profit registered association since 1995. One focus is the improvement of outpatient follow-up care for premature babies and seriously ill children. The “Unser Sonnenschein” (Our Sunshine) aftercare model was specially designed to meet the needs of children and their families after discharge from hospital.
> The Rudolf Rampf Foundation for the Promotion of Youth in Grafenberg was founded in 2001 and is a non-profit organization for the care of young people. In particular, it supports the musical training of young people in music clubs, youth sport in sports clubs, and general youth work in Grafenberg. The proceeds of the foundation's capital flow into the youth work of local clubs, open youth work in the community, and projects for children and young people.
