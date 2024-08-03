SMS Datacenter Spotlighted on Ast Cybersecurity Podcast
Company Shares Expertise on Implementing a Layered Approach to Cybersecurity
Irvine, CA, August 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Justin Winder, President of SMS Datacenter, was featured on The Podcast Channel of AST Cybersecurity on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. The podcast showcases interviews with leading IT experts and covers various cybersecurity topics, from cloak-and-dagger penetration testing stories to the impacts of GDPR and CCPA compliance.
During his appearance, Winder explained the layered approach to cybersecurity by using analogies, such as a house with multiple doors, to illustrate how different security layers safeguard network ports. He also mentioned the importance of collaborating with third-party experts for penetration testing and advocated for the zero-trust framework. Additionally, Winder highlighted SMS Datacenter's Security as a Service offering, stressing the importance of customizing these solutions to meet each client's specific needs and budget.
Winder also addressed security challenges related to IoT and generative AI, underscoring the importance of data governance and integrity. He revisited the layered security approach, focusing on endpoint and application security, and discussed how SMS Datacenter addressed the CrowdStrike incident. Furthermore, Winder shared strategies for managing ransomware and phishing attacks through robust backup practices.
“I was glad to join the AST Cybersecurity podcast as a guest,” said Winder. “I hope the insights I shared help listeners enhance their cybersecurity strategies, manage emerging threats, and strengthen their data protection practices.”
For more information about SMS Datacenter’s Managed IT Services and Cybersecurity Services, contact them at 949-223-9220 or info@smsdatacenter.com.
To listen to Winder’s episode, visit The Podcast Channel of AST Cybersecurity website or download the Podbean Podcast App for iOS or Android devices.
About SMS Datacenter:
Founded in 1982, SMS is a leading provider of Managed Services, IT Strategy & Consulting, Software Development & Analytics, Automation & AI, Private Managed Cloud, and Colocation Services. Our success is based on building long-lasting relationships with our clients who are leaders in their respective industries, offering and developing innovative IT solutions.
