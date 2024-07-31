Get Started with Automated Dispensing – Brand-New Multipurpose Cell RAMPF MC-EASY
Compact system for sealing, casting, and bonding with maximum flexibility and process reliability / Already profitable for small quantities.
Zimmern ob Rottweil, Germany, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Automated and cost-effective sealing, casting, and bonding – this is guaranteed by the brand-new MC-EASY multipurpose cell from RAMPF Production Systems.
Key facts
1. The brand-new MC-EASY multifunctional cell from RAMPF Production Systems offers users a cost-effective, high-performance, and high-quality entry into the automated mixing and dispensing of reactive resin systems.
2. The system works profitably even with small quantities due to its compact size, simple operation and programming, and short set-up times.
3. MC-EASY covers a wide range of applications – sealing systems, gap fillers, adhesives, and other one-, two- and multi-component materials are mixed and dispensed quickly and reliably.
“The name says it all: Our brand-new MC-EASY makes it easy to get started with automated dispensing. The cell concept is particularly suitable for applications that require small quantities in combination with high component variability and reproducibility.” -Albert Schmid, CEO at RAMPF Production Systems
Plug & Play
Thanks to the plug & play approach, the machine is particularly flexible and can be easily set up, moved, or integrated into existing production lines. The compact design not only saves space, but also allows easy accessibility, which guarantees optimized set-up times.
Process-reliable dispensing technology
At the heart of the MC-EASY is the proven RAMPF dispensing technology for the application of one-, two-, and multi-component materials, which are processed via a static mixer.
6-axis robot
The multifunctional cell is equipped with a modern, easy-to-operate 6-axis robot with a maximum load capacity of 3 kg and a reach of approx. 600 mm.
Easy component handling
Components are handled easily via a light curtain secured opening – fast, safe, and CE-compliant. The manually fillable material containers for components are integrated into the cell, as is the control cabinet for the robot; this ensures a small footprint. Optionally, material can be supplied from cartridges, hobbocks, and 200-liter containers.
Easy programming
During development, great importance was attached to the simple programming of the robot, coupled with a powerful Beckhoff controller. Thanks to the 3D real-time display of the robot movement, the system is very easy to operate, even without prior knowledge.
“Operational simplicity and efficiency were very important to us, which is why Fruitcore from Constance, a leading developer and supplier of AI-supported industrial robots, is the ideal partner for us,” explains Michael Iliesiu, the project manager responsible for developing the MC-EASY.
