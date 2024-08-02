Engel & Völkers Realtor®, Faye Barekat, Earns SRS Designation
The Real Estate Business Institute awards the Seller Representative Specialist Certification to Engle & Völkers South Tampa real estate brokerage Realtor®, Faye Barekat.
Tampa, FL, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Faye Barekat, a real estate advisor with Engel & Völkers South Tampa which is ranked a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times for six consecutive years, has earned her Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) Designation from the the Real Estate Business Institute (REBI). REBI is the largest affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and is globally recognized. REBI awards the SRS designation to real estate practitioners, like Barekat, who meet specific educational and practical experience requirements.
Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach’s broker and License Partner Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro comments, “I am so proud of Faye! She is consistently involved with the community from philanthropy to providing exceptional real estate services to buyers and sellers alike. Her dedication to excellence is once again shown. It is important that our real estate advisors here at Engel & Völkers are passionate, competent, and always professional so we can ensure everyone receives that bespoke experience that this elite brokerage is known for.”
NAR is America’s largest trade association, representing over 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 16,600 real estate advisors in over 1,000 residential brokerages in 35 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting the following sites: www.southtampa.evrealestate.com and www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach’s broker and License Partner Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro comments, “I am so proud of Faye! She is consistently involved with the community from philanthropy to providing exceptional real estate services to buyers and sellers alike. Her dedication to excellence is once again shown. It is important that our real estate advisors here at Engel & Völkers are passionate, competent, and always professional so we can ensure everyone receives that bespoke experience that this elite brokerage is known for.”
NAR is America’s largest trade association, representing over 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 16,600 real estate advisors in over 1,000 residential brokerages in 35 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting the following sites: www.southtampa.evrealestate.com and www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
Contact
Engel & Völkers South TampaContact
Cherie Pattishall
(813) 448-2876
SouthTampa.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
Cherie Pattishall
(813) 448-2876
SouthTampa.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
Categories