Idaho Entrepreneur Center Announces Launch and Grand Opening Event

The Idaho Entrepreneur Center (IEC) has officially launched in Rexburg, ID, and will host a grand opening event on August 22, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at 35 N 1st E, Suite 3. The event features a ribbon-cutting ceremony, tours of co-working spaces, networking opportunities, and prize drawings, including gift cards and complimentary program enrollments. The IEC aims to support Idaho entrepreneurs through education, training, and various support programs.