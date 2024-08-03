1756 ControlLogix Integrated Motion Module Migration
AMCI is now manufacturing a drop-in replacement for Rockwell Automations 1756 M02AE ControlLogix Module
Terryville, CT, August 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AMCI is pleased to announce the release of a direct plug-in replacement option for Rockwell Automation’s 1756-M02AE module. This new offering comes as Rockwell Automation prepares to phase out the 1756 ControlLogix-M02AE module by December 2024.
AMCI, recognized through Rockwell Automations Technology Partner Program and long-standing relationship, was the natural choice to take on the manufacturing responsibility for this critical product migration.
The replacement module ensures seamless integration with existing setups, featuring form and fit compatibility with no need for modifications. It maintains identical I/O signals and interfaces with Allen-Bradley PLCs through EtherNet/IP.
Ideal for closed-loop motion control applications that require analog motion. This interface offers a ±10V analog output-command reference and supports a variety of position feedback devices. As many as two axes can be controlled per module, and multiple modules can be used to provide as many as 32 axes of control per ControlLogix controller.
Key features of the replacement module include integrated home limit switch inputs, drive fault inputs, drive enable outputs, and 5V or 24V position registration inputs. It ensures rapid position and velocity loop updates at 250 µs intervals, catering to applications with quadrature encoder feedback requirements.
For more information about AMCI’s direct replacement solution for Rockwell Automations 1756-M02AE module please visit our website.
Or contact an AMCI Sales Representative.
Contact
AMCIContact
Hannah Zimbouski
860-585-1254
www.amci.com
20 Gear Drive
Plymouth Industrial Park
Terryville, CT 06786 USA
