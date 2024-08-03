CVMSDC to Focus on "Inclusive Activation" During Business Opportunity Conference, Aug. 5-6 in Virginia Beach
Charlotte, NC, August 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council will host its 47th annual Business Opportunity Conference (BOC24) on Aug. 5-6 at the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort in Virginia. The two-day event will highlight the theme of Inclusive Activation, a nod to the intentional efforts by the Council’s network to make inclusion a priority and part of standard operating procedures in business.
This year’s conference will feature a scholarship golf tournament, along with a series of workshops for corporate partners and certified Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs), keynote speakers, networking sessions, panel discussions, business matchmaking connections between corporations and minority business owners, and an outdoor concert and awards reception to recognize top performers in supplier diversity and business development. There will be a free, 2-hour student entrepreneurship workshop open to high school and college students on the first day of the conference. CVMSDC also will recognize three winners from the student pitch competition held earlier this year. The title sponsors for BOC24 are Sentara Health and The City of Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach Economic Development).
CVMSDC President & CEO Dominique Milton said: “At the heart of our mission lies the belief that we must be intentional in our efforts to open doors of opportunity and close the wealth gap in America. By fostering a more inclusive business landscape, we not only empower individuals and communities, but also strengthen the fabric of our society as a whole.”
Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council is a non-profit corporation chartered to enhance business opportunities for minority-owned companies by providing support through developing mutually beneficial networking opportunities with corporate partners and promoting minority business development through its four key pillars of advocacy, certification, connections, and development.
