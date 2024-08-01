Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between International Contract Assembly Group, L.L.C. and AAT USA LLC
Nogales, AZ, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- International Contract Assembly Group L.L.C. is a contract manufacturer of metal parts and electronic assemblies based in Nogales, Arizona. The company also offers warehousing and distribution of goods in the business-to-business space and direct to consumers, where all material imports and product exports are provided in-house. ICAG also specializes in providing integrated business solutions, including consulting, digital transformation, and operational optimization to enhance organizational efficiency and growth.
AAT USA LLC, located in Columbus, Ohio, prides itself on utilizing in-house industrial designers and mechanical, electronic, and software engineers to simplify product specifications and provide the most cost-effective solution for its clients. The company specialize in infrastructure, management, quality assurance, design and specification. They continue to offer a 360-degree personal relationship from the initial pre-purchase inquiry to complete ownership.
“The Benchmark team wishes both parties a prosperous future. We are excited to watch both parties leverage their strengths within each other and run the next leg of the race." – Jeffrey Garza, Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
AAT USA LLC, located in Columbus, Ohio, prides itself on utilizing in-house industrial designers and mechanical, electronic, and software engineers to simplify product specifications and provide the most cost-effective solution for its clients. The company specialize in infrastructure, management, quality assurance, design and specification. They continue to offer a 360-degree personal relationship from the initial pre-purchase inquiry to complete ownership.
“The Benchmark team wishes both parties a prosperous future. We are excited to watch both parties leverage their strengths within each other and run the next leg of the race." – Jeffrey Garza, Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories