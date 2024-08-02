Get Instant Quotes Online and Order Captions in Multiple Languages with GTS Translation
GTS Translation launches an innovative online price quoting and ordering system for video translation services in multiple languages. This new feature allows users to upload MP4 video/audio files, select translation languages, and receive instant price quotes. With support for over 30 languages and various caption formats, the service enhances accessibility, engagement, and global reach. The streamlined process ensures quick, accurate, and synchronized captions, making content more accessible.
Miami Beach, FL, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GTS Translation Announces Launch of New Online Video Translation Price Quoting and Ordering System.
GTS Translation announces the launch of its latest feature: an online price quoting and ordering system for video translation services in multiple languages. This innovative feature is designed to streamline the process of adding translated captions to video content, making it easier and faster than ever to reach a global audience. Click here to get an online price quote for video translation services.
What are Video Translation Services? Video translation services involve converting the spoken content of a video into different languages, including translating subtitles or captions. These services enhance accessibility, making videos understandable to a global audience. They also improve engagement, as viewers can watch in their native language, and expand reach, allowing content creators to tap into new, international markets.
How the New Feature Works The new online service allows customers to upload MP4 video or audio files and select the translation languages. Once uploaded, the system quickly analyzes the file and generates an instant price quote based on the languages and the length of the content. This immediate feedback ensures that customers know exactly what to expect in terms of cost, eliminating the need for back-and-forth communications and lengthy waiting periods.
To take advantage of the new online video captioning service, customers simply upload video or audio files, select the desired caption format and languages, and receive an instant price quote. Once the quote is approved, a team of professional captioners and translators will ensure that the captions are accurate, synchronized, and perfectly translated.
Choose the Caption Format Different projects have different needs, which is why a wide range of caption formats are offered:
SubRip (.srt): A popular plain text format used widely for its simplicity and compatibility.
Scenarist (.scc): A format used for closed captions on television, supporting detailed styling.
Timed Text (.ttml): XML-based format supporting rich text formatting, styling, and positioning.
Quicktime Timed Text (.qt.txt): Compatible with QuickTime player, allowing for precise timing and formatting.
Transcript (.txt): Simple text file capturing the dialogue, without timing or formatting information.
WebVTT (.vtt): Designed for web videos, supports captions, subtitles, and chapter information.
DFXP (.dfxp): Distribution Format Exchange Profile, an XML-based format used in broadcasting.
Cheetah .CAP (.cap): Used for closed captioning in professional broadcasting and production environments.
MacCaption (.mcc): Format supporting closed captions for both web and broadcast video.
Spruce Subtitle File (.stl): Used in DVD authoring, supports multiple languages and regions.
Avid DS Subtitle File (.txt): Tailored for use with Avid editing systems, supports basic text formatting.
Facebook-ready SubRip (.srt): Optimized for Facebook video captions, ensuring smooth integration and display.
Avid DVD Subtitle File (.txt): Used for DVD production with Avid systems, includes timecode and dialogue.
EBU Subtitle (.ebu.stl): Standard format for broadcast subtitles in Europe, supports multiple languages.
These formats cover a broad spectrum of use cases, from simple text-based captions to more complex formats that include styling and positioning information. Whether producing content for YouTube, broadcast television, or corporate training, there is a caption format that will meet any need.
Support for Multiple Languages GTS Translation prides itself on the ability to cater to a diverse, global clientele. The new captioning service supports captioning in over 30 languages, ensuring that messages can reach audiences around the world. Supported languages include English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Indonesian, Thai, Arabic, Portuguese, and over 30 other languages.
With this extensive language support, videos will be accessible to viewers no matter where they are located.
Why Add Captions to Videos? Adding captions to videos offers numerous benefits:
Accessibility: Captions make content accessible to individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the videos.
Global Reach: With multilingual captions, a broader audience can be reached by making content understandable to non-native speakers.
Engagement: Captions can improve viewer engagement by making it easier for people to follow along, especially in noisy environments where audio might not be clear.
SEO Benefits: Search engines can index the text in captions, potentially improving a video’s search engine ranking and making it easier for people to find the content.
GTS Translation is committed to providing top-notch translation and localization services that help connect with audiences worldwide. The new online video captioning feature is just one more way to make content more accessible and engaging. Try it out today and see the difference it can make for videos.
GTS Translation announces the launch of its latest feature: an online price quoting and ordering system for video translation services in multiple languages. This innovative feature is designed to streamline the process of adding translated captions to video content, making it easier and faster than ever to reach a global audience. Click here to get an online price quote for video translation services.
What are Video Translation Services? Video translation services involve converting the spoken content of a video into different languages, including translating subtitles or captions. These services enhance accessibility, making videos understandable to a global audience. They also improve engagement, as viewers can watch in their native language, and expand reach, allowing content creators to tap into new, international markets.
How the New Feature Works The new online service allows customers to upload MP4 video or audio files and select the translation languages. Once uploaded, the system quickly analyzes the file and generates an instant price quote based on the languages and the length of the content. This immediate feedback ensures that customers know exactly what to expect in terms of cost, eliminating the need for back-and-forth communications and lengthy waiting periods.
To take advantage of the new online video captioning service, customers simply upload video or audio files, select the desired caption format and languages, and receive an instant price quote. Once the quote is approved, a team of professional captioners and translators will ensure that the captions are accurate, synchronized, and perfectly translated.
Choose the Caption Format Different projects have different needs, which is why a wide range of caption formats are offered:
SubRip (.srt): A popular plain text format used widely for its simplicity and compatibility.
Scenarist (.scc): A format used for closed captions on television, supporting detailed styling.
Timed Text (.ttml): XML-based format supporting rich text formatting, styling, and positioning.
Quicktime Timed Text (.qt.txt): Compatible with QuickTime player, allowing for precise timing and formatting.
Transcript (.txt): Simple text file capturing the dialogue, without timing or formatting information.
WebVTT (.vtt): Designed for web videos, supports captions, subtitles, and chapter information.
DFXP (.dfxp): Distribution Format Exchange Profile, an XML-based format used in broadcasting.
Cheetah .CAP (.cap): Used for closed captioning in professional broadcasting and production environments.
MacCaption (.mcc): Format supporting closed captions for both web and broadcast video.
Spruce Subtitle File (.stl): Used in DVD authoring, supports multiple languages and regions.
Avid DS Subtitle File (.txt): Tailored for use with Avid editing systems, supports basic text formatting.
Facebook-ready SubRip (.srt): Optimized for Facebook video captions, ensuring smooth integration and display.
Avid DVD Subtitle File (.txt): Used for DVD production with Avid systems, includes timecode and dialogue.
EBU Subtitle (.ebu.stl): Standard format for broadcast subtitles in Europe, supports multiple languages.
These formats cover a broad spectrum of use cases, from simple text-based captions to more complex formats that include styling and positioning information. Whether producing content for YouTube, broadcast television, or corporate training, there is a caption format that will meet any need.
Support for Multiple Languages GTS Translation prides itself on the ability to cater to a diverse, global clientele. The new captioning service supports captioning in over 30 languages, ensuring that messages can reach audiences around the world. Supported languages include English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Indonesian, Thai, Arabic, Portuguese, and over 30 other languages.
With this extensive language support, videos will be accessible to viewers no matter where they are located.
Why Add Captions to Videos? Adding captions to videos offers numerous benefits:
Accessibility: Captions make content accessible to individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the videos.
Global Reach: With multilingual captions, a broader audience can be reached by making content understandable to non-native speakers.
Engagement: Captions can improve viewer engagement by making it easier for people to follow along, especially in noisy environments where audio might not be clear.
SEO Benefits: Search engines can index the text in captions, potentially improving a video’s search engine ranking and making it easier for people to find the content.
GTS Translation is committed to providing top-notch translation and localization services that help connect with audiences worldwide. The new online video captioning feature is just one more way to make content more accessible and engaging. Try it out today and see the difference it can make for videos.
Contact
GTS Translation ServicesContact
David Grunwald
1-866-280-9038
https://www.gts-translation.com/
David Grunwald
1-866-280-9038
https://www.gts-translation.com/
Categories