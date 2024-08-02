Majority of California Seniors Not Paying Lowest Cost for Drug Plan Insurance
Los Angeles, CA, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Some 81 percent of California seniors could be paying less for their stand-alone prescription drug plan according to a report published by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.
"Drug plan coverage is vital for seniors," shares Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare advocacy organization. The group reported that in 2024 many seniors had a lower priced prescription drug plan available.
Californians currently have 23 different stand-alone prescription drug plans available. Shortly the plans will announce changes starting in January 2025. Changes can involve the monthly premium cost, co-pays and deductibles as well as assigned levels for medications.
Medicare provides the opportunity for seniors to change drug plans during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). The annual AEP season begins October 15th of this year.
To learn more and find better Medicare drug plan buyer tips go to https://medicaresupp.org/better-medicare-part-d-2025/.
Prior to AEP seniors are advised to follow three easy steps designed to get better Medicare drug plan coverage for 2025. Either schedule an appointment with your physicians to determine if they will be prescribing new medications that you'll want covered for the coming year. Second, watch your mail for an explanation of changes. If a document doesn't arrive by the end of September, call the plan and request a copy be sent immediately.
These steps will help you prepare for the Medicare enrollment period. During AEP seniors can research 2025 drug plans using any of a number of online drug plan comparison tools. Or, contact a local Medicare insurance agent and ask if they are willing to help you research plan options.
Jesse Slome is director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. The Association provides free access to an online tool that helps seniors find better Medicare drug plans. Access buyer tips and the drug plan comparison tool at https://medicaresupp.org/best-2024-medicare-drug-plans/.
"Drug plan coverage is vital for seniors," shares Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare advocacy organization. The group reported that in 2024 many seniors had a lower priced prescription drug plan available.
Californians currently have 23 different stand-alone prescription drug plans available. Shortly the plans will announce changes starting in January 2025. Changes can involve the monthly premium cost, co-pays and deductibles as well as assigned levels for medications.
Medicare provides the opportunity for seniors to change drug plans during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). The annual AEP season begins October 15th of this year.
To learn more and find better Medicare drug plan buyer tips go to https://medicaresupp.org/better-medicare-part-d-2025/.
Prior to AEP seniors are advised to follow three easy steps designed to get better Medicare drug plan coverage for 2025. Either schedule an appointment with your physicians to determine if they will be prescribing new medications that you'll want covered for the coming year. Second, watch your mail for an explanation of changes. If a document doesn't arrive by the end of September, call the plan and request a copy be sent immediately.
These steps will help you prepare for the Medicare enrollment period. During AEP seniors can research 2025 drug plans using any of a number of online drug plan comparison tools. Or, contact a local Medicare insurance agent and ask if they are willing to help you research plan options.
Jesse Slome is director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. The Association provides free access to an online tool that helps seniors find better Medicare drug plans. Access buyer tips and the drug plan comparison tool at https://medicaresupp.org/best-2024-medicare-drug-plans/.
Contact
American Association for Medicare Supplement InsuranceContact
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
Categories