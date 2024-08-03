Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 2024 Microgrids and Energy Resilience Summit
Renewable energy & DERs communities to convene on October 30-31 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, August 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Energy resilience and security are essential to promoting the readiness of the U.S. military for joint force operations. As the leading energy consumer across the federal government, the Department of Defense (DoD) is pursuing microgrids to enhance energy security and operational efficiency across military installations and bases.
To this End, The Microgrids and Energy Resilience Summit will convene on October 30-31 in National Harbor, MD to address innovative approaches to microgrid development and implementation to support mission-critical operations, strengthen critical energy infrastructures, and enhance overall energy assurance. The 2024 Summit will focus on microgrid deployment and implementation to enhance energy security and operational efficiencies across U.S. military bases and installations and provide reliable power for operations across critical infrastructures.
2024 Confirmed Speakers:
· - Paul Farnan, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment
· -Michael Pesin, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Electricity, Department of Energy
· - Matt Haupt, PE, CPP, Energy Division Director, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC)
· -Sam Alvord, Chief, Office of Energy Management, CG-4, USCG
· -Miranda Brannon, Division Chief of Program Development, Air Force Office of Energy Assurance
· -Scott Aaronson, Senior VP, Security & Preparedness, Edison Electric Institute
· -Ariel Castillo, Solutions Lead Director, A420 – Accelerator, MITRE
· -Murali Baggu, PhD, Laboratory Program Manager - Grid Integration, NREL
Event Moderator:
-Jack Surash, SES (Ret), Resilient Energy Systems Mission Campaign External Advisory Board, Sandia National Lab; Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Energy & Sustainability
Topics to be covered at the 2024 Summit:
· -Championing a Reliable, Flexible, and Resilient Energy Environment to Enable Defense Readiness
· -Improving the Resilience of Army Installation Energy Infrastructures with Microgrids
· -Designing and Deploying the Modern Grid of the Future
· -Investing in Innovation to Develop Disruptive Technologies for Energy Security Leveraging Microgrids to Enhance the Air Force’s Energy Assurance
· -Advancing Microgrid Research and Design to Support Naval Operational Resilience and Modernization
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940- 6680.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Microgrids & Energy Resilience Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://microgrids.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
