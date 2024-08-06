Relentless Positivity Fitness Announces New Book: "You're Not Who You're Going To Be: Raising Confident, Resilient, and Empathetic Kids: A Guide for Ages 10-14"

Relentless Positivity Fitness is thrilled to announce the release of its founder Joe Martin's latest book, "You're Not Who You're Going To Be: Raising Confident, Resilient, and Empathetic Kids: A Guide for Ages 10-14." This essential guide offers parents and mentors actionable strategies to nurture children's emotional and cognitive development, helping to prevent the tragic impact of suicide - the second leading cause of death for 10-14-year-olds.