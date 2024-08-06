Relentless Positivity Fitness Announces New Book: "You're Not Who You're Going To Be: Raising Confident, Resilient, and Empathetic Kids: A Guide for Ages 10-14"
Relentless Positivity Fitness is thrilled to announce the release of its founder Joe Martin's latest book, "You're Not Who You're Going To Be: Raising Confident, Resilient, and Empathetic Kids: A Guide for Ages 10-14." This essential guide offers parents and mentors actionable strategies to nurture children's emotional and cognitive development, helping to prevent the tragic impact of suicide - the second leading cause of death for 10-14-year-olds.
Huntsville, AL, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In "You're Not Who You're Going To Be," Amazon bestseller Joe Martin shares invaluable insights into raising confident, resilient, and empathetic children. The book tackles pressing issues such as peer pressure, bullying, and the influence of the digital age, equipping parents with tools to foster essential life skills. Readers will learn the power of encouragement, the importance of healthy habits, and the value of leadership and self-worth.
"With the rising concerns about mental health among our youth, this book aims to provide parents with the knowledge and resources to make a profound difference in their children's lives," said Joe Martin, founder of Relentless Positivity Fitness. "Every child deserves the chance to grow into a confident and resilient individual, and this book offers the guidance to make that possible."
Joe Martin's Relentless Positivity Mentoring (RPM) program has already impacted numerous lives by providing kids with one-on-one mentorship to build confidence and self-esteem. This new book extends Martin's mission by offering a comprehensive guide to support children’s growth and well-being.
Contact
Joe Martin
256-468-7146
www.FitAndPositive.com
