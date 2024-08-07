Relentless Positivity Fitness Launches First Franchise in Chicago, IL

Relentless Positivity Fitness is proud to announce the launch of its first franchise in Chicago, IL. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, bringing its innovative mentorship and fitness programs designed for kids and women to a broader audience. Relentless Positivity Mentoring (RPM), the flagship program, focuses on building confidence, self-esteem, and healthy habits in kids aged 10-14, now available to the Chicago community.