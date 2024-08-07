Relentless Positivity Fitness Launches First Franchise in Chicago, IL
Relentless Positivity Fitness is proud to announce the launch of its first franchise in Chicago, IL. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, bringing its innovative mentorship and fitness programs designed for kids and women to a broader audience. Relentless Positivity Mentoring (RPM), the flagship program, focuses on building confidence, self-esteem, and healthy habits in kids aged 10-14, now available to the Chicago community.
Huntsville, AL, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Relentless Positivity Mentoring is dedicated to creating a supportive and inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome. The new Chicago franchise will offer the same high-quality mentorship and fitness programs that have made the original location in Huntsville, AL, a success.
“We are thrilled to bring Relentless Positivity Mentoring to Chicago and to extend our mission of helping kids in this great community,” said Joe Martin, founder of Relentless Positivity Mentoring. “When I read that the second leading cause of death for 10- to 14-year-olds was suicide, it broke my heart, and I decided I had to do something about it. Every kid deserves hope and to feel good about themselves.”
RPM pairs each child with a mentor who provides one-on-one support and guidance, helping them set and achieve fitness goals, develop healthy eating habits, and build positive self-talk. The program also focuses on navigating the challenges of adolescence, offering a trusted adult figure for kids to confide in.
The new Chicago franchise is now open for enrollment and welcomes kids of all fitness levels and abilities. Please contact David Marmon at 757-515-9095 to learn more about the Chicago location. To explore franchise opportunities and for information about the Huntsville location, contact Joe Martin at 256-468-7146.
About Relentless Positivity Fitness
Relentless Positivity Fitness is dedicated to helping women and children of all ages feel their best. The company offers a variety of classes and programs designed to meet the needs of all fitness levels and abilities. Relentless Positivity Fitness is committed to creating a supportive and inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome.
Joe Martin
256-468-7146
www.FitAndPositive.com
