STN, Inc. Earns No. 55 on the 2024 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List
Pleasanton, CA, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CRN® Spotlights the Top IT Channel Providers for Outstanding Performance and Growth.
STN, Inc., announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named STN, Inc. to the No. 55 spot on CRN’s 2024 Fast Growth 150 list. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing and strongest-performing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants.
Solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved significant sales growth over the previous two years—with business acceleration driven by forward-thinking strategies and expert technology knowledge.
About STN, Inc.
Strategy
STN believes understanding where our clients need to take their business is one of the most critical aspects of technology adoption. We include all facets of an organization to create a strategy that reflects their business requirements in their technology implementation.
Innovation
Innovation is a crucial proponent in our ability to provide the best of breed solutions, which leads to disruptive technologies propelling companies to new heights.
Consulting
Vendor agnostic consulting provides an unbiased and optimal approach to solving the most complex business issues.
https://www.stninc.com/
“Companies spotlighted on the 2024 Fast Growth 150 leveraged extensive technology expertise along with innovative business strategies to accelerate growth and stay ahead of the curve in the always-changing IT landscape,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “This achievement demonstrates an exemplary commitment to success, agility in the face of rapid industry change, and creative strategies that drive lasting results."
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Contact
STN, Inc.Contact
Jenny Hsieh
+1 (925) 214-9363
www.stninc.com
