SAE Media Group Acquires Leading Community Hub for C-UAS Professionals
SAE Media Group has completed the acquisition of C-UAS Hub (cuashub.com), a premier resource for news and actionable information in the counter-UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) market.
London, United Kingdom, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The acquisition joins SMG’s growing family of conferences and publications focused on solutions to detect, track, and ultimately disrupt/destroy unmanned aircraft or drones before they can do harm.
The idea for C-UAS Hub originated when the site's co-creators – Tom Adams and Casey Flanagan – were working counter-UAS missions in federal law enforcement. While traveling across the United States supporting high-profile events and drone-related criminal investigations, it became readily apparent that there was no central location to find relevant information to support their efforts. They launched the web site in 2022, followed by a daily e-mail newsletter and LinkedIn page.
C-UAS Hub features the latest industry news, original articles, vendor profiles, products, services, events, and jobs, along with a library of guides, references, and research papers. Attracting users from over 180 countries, the site has enjoyed rapid growth. During the first half of 2024, organic search traffic increased by nearly 300% and new users increased by 70%.
“We are passionate about this site and excited to collaborate with SAE Media Group to realize its full potential,” said Tom Adams. “With current events in Ukraine and Israel, and the verified drone threat to prisons, borders, ports, and critical infrastructure, C-UAS Hub will continue to expand and serve as a primary reference for the defense industry, security industry, and law enforcement.”
“This acquisition strengthens our offerings to the C-UAS community and allows us to not only deliver live events but ensures the latest market intelligence is available to industry practitioners 24/7/365,” said Miles Dixon, Managing Director of SMG Conferences. “C-UAS Hub has established itself as the news platform for anti-drone professionals worldwide and we look forward to adding value though our expanded products and services.”
Added SAE Media Group President Joe Pramberger: “For more than a century, SAE has brought together the key stakeholders in aerospace, defense, automotive, and other critical industries to collectively solve important problems for the public good. The acquisition of C-UAS Hub will help us continue that legacy.”
About SAE Media Group
A wholly owned subsidiary of SAE International, SAE Media Group (saemediagroup.com) is comprised of two synergistic organizations: SMG Media, headquartered in New York City, offers a diverse multimedia portfolio of engineering magazines, newsletters, web sites, webcasts, podcasts, and custom marketing services; SMG Conferences, based in London, produces over 45 high-level networking events worldwide, concentrating on the aerospace, military, medical, and pharmaceutical markets. Together, they serve the information needs of one million technical professionals across the globe.
Contact
SAE Media GroupContact
Lauren McWilliams
+44 (0) 20 7827 6165
http://www.smgconferences.com/
Lauren McWilliams
+44 (0) 20 7827 6165
http://www.smgconferences.com/
