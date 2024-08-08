2024 Military Tactical Communications Summit Speakers Announced
National Harbor, MD, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the speaker line-up at the Military Tactical Communications Summit, taking place September 25-26, 2024, at 151 St George in National Harbor, MD.
The USG and DoD have been heavily involved in special programming around the use of tactical communications within defense operations, disaster response, and resilience, as well as space-based communication systems. There is a growing push for national spending on communication infrastructure and its impact on defense capabilities and national security. Proposed amendments to the Communications Act would close gaps in the original legislation and push the nation closer to a shared infrastructure for the collection and dissemination of communication data.
This year’s Summit will convene senior-level military and government officials, academia leaders and industry partners to discuss the latest developments, projects, and partnerships concerning tactical communications.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
· Elizabeth Durham-Ruiz, SES - Director, C4 and CIO, STRATCOM
· Mike Dean, SES - Director, DoD CIO C3 Infrastructure, Office of the DoD CIO
· Garry Bishop, SES - Deputy Director, Operational Test & Evaluation, Land and Expeditionary Warfare, DOT&E
· Dave Burns - Deputy SML, Enterprise IT and Cyber Infrastructure Division, AFLCMC/HNI
· Greg Kuperman, PhD - PM, Strategic Technology Office , DARPA
· MG (Ret.) Peter Gallagher, USA - SVP, Tech Solution, CACI, Former Director, Network CFT, AFT
· Phu “Phil” Tran - Chief Engineer, Tactical SATCOM Acquisition Delta, MilComm & PNT Directorate Space Systems Command
· Paul Mehney - Vice President, Strategy and Communications, THALES
The 2024 agenda is now available. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://taccom.dsigroup.org/. To learn more or send questions, contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.
