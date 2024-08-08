Smart Sensor Devices Announces the Launch of BleuIO Pro: Smart BLE USB Dongle
Stockholm, Sweden, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Smart Sensor Devices is thrilled to announce the release of the BleuIO Pro, the latest and most advanced addition to their range of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) USB dongles. Designed for developers aiming to create advanced BLE 5.2 applications, the BleuIO Pro offers unmatched features, speed, and versatility.
“We are excited to introduce the BleuIO Pro to the market,” said Axel Hammar, CEO of Smart Sensor Devices. “This new dongle represents a significant leap forward in BLE technology, providing developers with the tools they need to push the boundaries of their projects. Our team has worked diligently to ensure that the BleuIO Pro meets the highest standards of performance and reliability.”
Key Features of BleuIO Pro
The BleuIO Pro builds upon the solid foundation of the original BleuIO, incorporating all its impressive features while introducing significant enhancements to meet the demands of advanced BLE applications. Key features include:
Renesas SmartBond DA14695 SoC: At the heart of the BleuIO Pro is the powerful Renesas SmartBond DA14695 System-on-Chip (SoC), ensuring robust performance and reliability.
Bluetooth® Low Energy 5.2: Experience the latest in BLE technology with BLE 5.2, offering improved connection stability, extended range, and higher data throughput.
32Mbit QSPI FLASH: With 32Mbit of Quad SPI Flash memory, the BleuIO Pro provides ample space for complex applications and data storage.
Transfer Speeds up to 2Mbps: Enjoy faster data transfer speeds, ideal for time-sensitive applications and large data exchanges.
Extended Advertising Packets: Utilize extended advertising packets to broadcast more data and improve the efficiency of your BLE communications.
Programmable LED: Customize the integrated LED for status indicators, notifications, or any application-specific functions.
Ideal for Advanced BLE Applications
The BleuIO Pro is perfect for developers looking to push the boundaries of BLE technology. Whether you’re working on IoT projects, wearable tech, smart home devices, or industrial automation, the BleuIO Pro provides the advanced capabilities you need.
“Our mission at Smart Sensor Devices is to empower BLE developers by providing them with cutting-edge tools,” Hammar added. “The BleuIO Pro is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the BLE space.”
Easy Development with AT Commands and Libraries
As with the original BleuIO, the BleuIO Pro can be easily programmed using AT Commands, making it accessible even for those new to BLE development. For faster and more sophisticated development, Smart Sensor Devices offers extensive support through their Python and Javascript libraries.
About smart sensor devices:
Smart sensor devices is a Swedish company works to develop innovative solution for BLE application development and sensor based technology.
For more information, please visit www.bleuio.com.
“We are excited to introduce the BleuIO Pro to the market,” said Axel Hammar, CEO of Smart Sensor Devices. “This new dongle represents a significant leap forward in BLE technology, providing developers with the tools they need to push the boundaries of their projects. Our team has worked diligently to ensure that the BleuIO Pro meets the highest standards of performance and reliability.”
Key Features of BleuIO Pro
The BleuIO Pro builds upon the solid foundation of the original BleuIO, incorporating all its impressive features while introducing significant enhancements to meet the demands of advanced BLE applications. Key features include:
Renesas SmartBond DA14695 SoC: At the heart of the BleuIO Pro is the powerful Renesas SmartBond DA14695 System-on-Chip (SoC), ensuring robust performance and reliability.
Bluetooth® Low Energy 5.2: Experience the latest in BLE technology with BLE 5.2, offering improved connection stability, extended range, and higher data throughput.
32Mbit QSPI FLASH: With 32Mbit of Quad SPI Flash memory, the BleuIO Pro provides ample space for complex applications and data storage.
Transfer Speeds up to 2Mbps: Enjoy faster data transfer speeds, ideal for time-sensitive applications and large data exchanges.
Extended Advertising Packets: Utilize extended advertising packets to broadcast more data and improve the efficiency of your BLE communications.
Programmable LED: Customize the integrated LED for status indicators, notifications, or any application-specific functions.
Ideal for Advanced BLE Applications
The BleuIO Pro is perfect for developers looking to push the boundaries of BLE technology. Whether you’re working on IoT projects, wearable tech, smart home devices, or industrial automation, the BleuIO Pro provides the advanced capabilities you need.
“Our mission at Smart Sensor Devices is to empower BLE developers by providing them with cutting-edge tools,” Hammar added. “The BleuIO Pro is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the BLE space.”
Easy Development with AT Commands and Libraries
As with the original BleuIO, the BleuIO Pro can be easily programmed using AT Commands, making it accessible even for those new to BLE development. For faster and more sophisticated development, Smart Sensor Devices offers extensive support through their Python and Javascript libraries.
About smart sensor devices:
Smart sensor devices is a Swedish company works to develop innovative solution for BLE application development and sensor based technology.
For more information, please visit www.bleuio.com.
Contact
Smart Sensor DevicesContact
Sheikh Shuhad
+46 703 709 706
www.smartsensordevices.com
Sheikh Shuhad
+46 703 709 706
www.smartsensordevices.com
Categories