Agenda Announced for Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs conference in New York

New York, NY, August 08, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Henry Stewart Events is delighted to unveil the agenda for the highly anticipated Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs conference, scheduled for October 23, 2024 in New York.Interested parties take advantage of the super early bird offer and save $200. For more information and to register for Semantic Data New York 2024, please visit https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024Session Highlights include:Layers, Multi-Purpose Taxonomies, and the Ghost in the Machine: Challenges and SolutionsSpeaker: Ahren Lehnert, Principal Taxonomist, NikeAhren will address the complexities of creating effective, unbiased machine learning models, emphasizing the importance of clean, consistent, and contextual data. Discussions will focus on how taxonomies can provide a single source of truth, enhancing navigation, insight discovery, and recommendations.Building an Organizational Semantic MindsetSpeakers: Bram Wessel and Gary Carlson, Co-Founders, Factor Firm LLCThis sponsor keynote will discuss the necessity of a semantic mindset within organizations and will cover how aligning strategy, resources, workflows, and implementation can solve current challenges and establish a solid foundation for future growth and innovation.Realizing the Semantic Layer: Building the Foundation for the FutureSpeaker: Lulit Tesfaye, Partner, VP of Knowledge & Data Services and Engineering, Enterprise Knowledge, LLCLulit’s keynote session will explore how organizations can leverage advanced knowledge engineering and AI, including recent advancements in computing and open-source solutions like OpenAI and Large Language Models (LLMs).Speeding Content Integration with a Consumer-Based Semantic Layer by Leveraging an LLM-Based Auto-ClassifierSpeaker: Polly Alexander, Director, Metadata and Taxonomy, WebMD IgnitePolly will detail how WebMD Ignite has integrated and unified a vast content corpus to support various business needs and deliver content across multiple systems.Expert speaker line-up includes:Conference Chair: Madi Weland Solomon, Head of Client Solutions and Services, GraphifiLulit Tesfaye, Partner, VP of Knowledge & Data Services and Engineering, Enterprise Knowledge, LLCAhren Lehnert, Principal Taxonomist, NikeTom Woodcock MBA, PhD, Technical Sales Consultant, SciBiteGary Carlson, Co-Founder, Factor Firm LLCHeather Hedden, Senior Consultant, Enterprise Knowledge, LLCPolly Todd Alexander, Director, Metadata and Taxonomy, WebMD IgniteBram Wessel, Co-Founder, Factor Firm LLCTim Padilla, Director, Sales & Consulting North America, DatavidThe event features a distinguished lineup of speakers covering a broad range of topics, providing participants with valuable insights and opportunities to form new connections.Lead Sponsor: Factor Firm LLCSupport Sponsors: Datavid and ScibiteSponsorship and exhibiting opportunities are available; please contact Rebecca Chamberlain at RebeccaC@henrystewart.co.ukFor media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing Consultant, at SimiD@henrystewart.co.ukSemantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge GraphsOctober 23, 2024New York Hilton Midtown HotelNew York, USA#SemanticDataNY #SemanticData2024https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024About Henry Stewart EventsHenry Stewart Events (HSE) is part of The Henry Stewart Group (HSG), a leader in providing graduate and continuing professional education in science, business and management for over 40 years through peer reviewed vocational journals, conferences and online education for commercial enterprises, universities, government, cultural heritage, medical schools, and business schools.HSE is a leading producer of face-to-face events, virtual events, webinars, and online educational courses in the following sectors: Digital Asset Management (DAM); Creative Operations; Semantic Data - Taxonomy, Knowledge Graphs and Ontology; Online Ed for Higher Education; Corporate Learning & Development; Creative Technology; Pharma; Real Estate. To find out more, visit www.henrystewartconferences.com