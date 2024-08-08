Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between D & D Roofing, Inc. and Bell Roofing
LaGrange, GA, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between LaGrange, GA-based D & D Roofing, Inc. (“D & D”) and Atlanta, GA-based Bell Roofing. D & D is a commercial roofing and sheet metal fabricator offering thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) systems, as well as sheet metal gutters, downspouts, copings, and associated flashings.
Founded as “Dougherty Roofing” in 1957, D & D is a well-established roofing contractor serving commercial buildings in the East Central Alabama and West Central Georgia areas. Since its inception, the company has focused on providing quality services and seasoned craftsmen to the local community, building lasting relationships with commercial building owners and general contractors.
Established in 1986, Bell Roofing is a locally owned and operated roofing company in Atlanta, Georgia. Specializing in both residential and commercial roofing, the company offers exceptional roof repairs, installations, skylights, and gutter services. The residential division, with over 8,000 installations, is a GAF Master Elite Contractor, while the commercial division holds GAF Commercial Master Select Contractor and GAF Certified Maintenance Professional certifications.
“D & D Roofing’s leaders, Troy Karr and David Dougherty, built a dynamo of a company that became a long-term fixture and trusted partner in his home market. The size and geographic footprint of this opportunity made D & D an obvious fit for a great regional strategic buyer. We believe Mr. Karr and his team found a great home with standout regional partner, Bell Roofing.” - William Sullivan, Senior Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Founded as “Dougherty Roofing” in 1957, D & D is a well-established roofing contractor serving commercial buildings in the East Central Alabama and West Central Georgia areas. Since its inception, the company has focused on providing quality services and seasoned craftsmen to the local community, building lasting relationships with commercial building owners and general contractors.
Established in 1986, Bell Roofing is a locally owned and operated roofing company in Atlanta, Georgia. Specializing in both residential and commercial roofing, the company offers exceptional roof repairs, installations, skylights, and gutter services. The residential division, with over 8,000 installations, is a GAF Master Elite Contractor, while the commercial division holds GAF Commercial Master Select Contractor and GAF Certified Maintenance Professional certifications.
“D & D Roofing’s leaders, Troy Karr and David Dougherty, built a dynamo of a company that became a long-term fixture and trusted partner in his home market. The size and geographic footprint of this opportunity made D & D an obvious fit for a great regional strategic buyer. We believe Mr. Karr and his team found a great home with standout regional partner, Bell Roofing.” - William Sullivan, Senior Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories