Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Pinnacle Fire Systems, Inc. and The Hiller Companies, LLC
Apex, NC, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Apex, NC-based Pinnacle Fire Systems, Inc. (“Pinnacle”) and The Hiller Companies (“Hiller”) of Mobile, AL. Pinnacle provides fire systems solutions to commercial and industrial customers in the Southeast United States.
Pinnacle Fire Systems, Inc. was founded in 2001 to provide alarm safety solutions in and around the Raleigh/Durham area. The company provides total fire protection from start to finish within commercial buildings. Pinnacle installs, inspects, and maintains fire alarm and detection systems for commercial, health-care, and multifamily buildings.
The Hiller Companies offers fire protection and life safety products and services that preserve lives and property worldwide. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, Hiller extends its reach globally and in domestic markets with offices across the United States. The company is committed to being responsible stewards of the people, assets, and influence to ensure the safety and protection of the world.
“Pinnacle’s owners, Rick Shores and Bart Arthurs, came to Benchmark International after having built a great company in a consolidating segment but were unsure of what valuation to seek from the market. Benchmark International's strong transactional history in the sector allowed us to achieve an outcome well over initial client expectations. We believe that Hiller is the perfect home for this great business, and we’re exceedingly happy with the result for our great founder team.” - William Sullivan, Senior Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
