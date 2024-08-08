Coaching By Curtis Unveils Exclusive Brokerage Package
Tampa, FL, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Coaching By Curtis, operating under ORCVirtual, Inc., is excited to announce a groundbreaking Brokerage package designed to offer brokers special pricing for integrating coaching services as a mental health benefit. This new initiative aims to support brokers in providing valuable mental wellness resources to their clients, enhancing overall workplace well-being and productivity.
The exclusive package includes customized coaching sessions that address various aspects of mental health, including stress management, work-life balance, and personal development. The focus is to provide smooth transitions between work and personal life balance that empowers agents to become more than they are today. By incorporating these services, brokers can offer a holistic approach to team well-being, setting their clients apart in the competitive benefits landscape.
“ORCVirtual is thrilled to provide this opportunity for brokers to enrich their mental health offerings,” said Curtis Ainslie, Certified Coach and CEO at Coaching By Curtis and ORCVirtual, Inc. “The goal is to empower organizations with effective tools to support their employees' mental health, leading to a more engaged and resilient workforce.”
