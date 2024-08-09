FranSec Cyber Summit 2024 to Lead the Way in Innovation and Cyber Resilience
Industry Leaders Converge to Explore Disruptive Strategies in AI, Employee Training and Risk Management
Princeton, NJ, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- QG Media, an ISMG company, announces the 5th edition of the FranSec Cyber Summit, scheduled to take place in Paris on September 10 and 11, 2024. This event will bring together security and industry leaders to provide insights on critical issues influencing the unique French threat landscape.
The state of cybersecurity in France and Europe is marked by escalating threats, with the Cyber Threat Overview 2023 report by Agence Nationale de la Sécurité des Systèmes d'Information - the French government's cybersecurity agency - showing a 30% increase in the number of ransomware attacks from 2022. In light of this, the summit's agenda has been meticulously crafted to provide CISOs and cybersecurity executives with strategies and best practices to fortify their defenses and prepare for emerging cyberthreats.
"At ISMG, we recognize that the cybersecurity landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace. The FranSec Cyber Summit 2024 reflects our commitment to helping stay ahead of the curve. This year's event is not just about discussing threats, it's about forging a path forward," said Jennifer Eisenhofer, VP of events at ISMG.
With social engineering attacks on the rise, organizations face increasing pressure to demonstrate concrete actions and tangible results in employee cybersecurity education. Abdel Kander, country director for France and French-speaking countries at CyberGuru, will share his company's innovative methodology for creating a comprehensive system to enhance and measure progress in employee awareness.
The summit will also include a panel discussion on using AI to combat AI-assisted social engineering attacks. The panelists - Cédric Chevrel, RSSI, Matmut; Philippe Coue, deputy group CISO, Crédit Agricole Group; Michael Bonhomme, group RSSI, Baobab Group; Antoine Bajolet, RSSI, Henner Group, Clusif Contributor; and Kander - will explore the evolving landscape of social engineering threats and discuss proactive strategies to mitigate risks, including the innovative use of generative AI for defense.
Christophe Seigneur, head of information systems and CISO at Toray Carbon Fibers Europe, will present a compelling case study on penetration testing. His session will offer valuable insights into the practical application of pentesting for assessing and enhancing IT infrastructure security. Seigneur will share his company's experiences and explore several use cases, providing attendees with actionable knowledge to implement in their organizations.
The summit sessions will also include discussions on practical strategies for incident response, compliance with new regulations such as NIS 2 and DORA, optimizing communication between CISOs and senior executives, implementing zero trust architecture, and more.
"Through this summit, we aim to empower cybersecurity professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate today's complex threat landscape. We're particularly excited about the focus on employee awareness, AI-assisted defense and practical pentesting applications - areas that are critical for building robust cybersecurity postures in 2024 and beyond," said Kudsia Kaker, managing director of QG Media. "From leveraging AI for defense to mitigating human vulnerabilities, this summit is poised to be a catalyst for innovation and collaboration in cybersecurity. It's more than an event - it's a launchpad for the strategies that will define our digital future."
The FranSec Cyber Summit 2024 will help attendees enhance their organizations' cyber resilience, address emerging threats and develop innovative defense techniques. ISMG and QG Media are dedicated to empowering security leaders with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the complex digital landscape.
To learn more about the agenda and register for the event, visit https://france.cyberseries.io/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology and artificial intelligence. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (internet of things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
