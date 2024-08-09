SafeLane Healthcare’s Bold New Look, Committed to Uplift PwD with Elite Services
SafeLane Healthcare unveils its redesigned website, enhancing user experience with a bold new look and improved navigation. The site features categories for NDIS, general care, aged care, and respite care, making it easier for individuals and families to access support. The update reflects SafeLane's commitment to high-quality, accessible services.
Melbourne, Australia, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SafeLane Healthcare, a leading provider of disability care and support services under the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), has announced the launch of its newly redesigned website. This revamped site aims to enhance user experience, showcase transparency, introduce new services, and improve navigation for participants and their families. The unveiling of this bold and strong new look reflects the organization's commitment to empowering individuals with disabilities through unmatched services.
The new website is organized into four categories: NDIS Services, General Care, Aged Care, and Respite Care. This structure helps users access services more quickly and choose those that best meet their needs.
Here is an overview of SafeLane Healthcare's exceptional services:
NDIS Services: Support Coordination, Specialist Disability Accommodation, Nursing Care, Disability Support, NDIS Core Supports, Mental Health, Daily Life Assistance, Home Cleaning, Group Participation, Short Term Accommodation, Transport Services, SIL Housing
General Care: Disability Support, In-Home Care, Palliative Care, Nursing Care, Dementia Care, Group Participation, Babysitting
Aged Care: Self-Managed Home Care, Aged Care Support
Respite Care
The new website can be accessed at https://safelane.com.au.
“We are proud to unveil our new, bold website, which reflects our commitment to providing accessible and high-quality services to our participants,” said Shiladitya Ghosh, Director at SafeLane Healthcare. “Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for individuals and families to access the support and information they need.”
The site also offers insider tips, information, and resources for disabled individuals and caregivers through its blog and guides. Visit https://safelane.com.au/blog/ to learn more. This approach, combined with SafeLane Healthcare's extensive NDIS knowledge, empowers individuals with disabilities and their caregivers with NDIS guides, processes, daily activities, accommodations, respite destinations, actionable strategies, insights, and everything needed to achieve their individual goals. By leveraging comprehensive blogs and guides, participants can enhance their daily lives meaningfully.
The redesigned website is part of SafeLane Healthcare's ongoing efforts to enhance service delivery and participant satisfaction.
Contact
Saskia Collins
+61 13 0010 9333
https://safelane.com.au
