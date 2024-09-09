Print Mysteries’ Latest Murder Mystery Case is Out Now
Print Mysteries has released their biggest murder mystery case to date, "Catalog of Suspicion." It is filled with cryptic puzzles, hidden messages and high-quality evidence.
Los Angeles, CA, September 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Print Mysteries, a leading provider of printable murder mystery cases, has released their latest case - Catalog of Suspicion. This is the fourth addition to their quickly growing collection of high quality murder mystery games. It comes packed with cryptic clues, crafty puzzles and a deep storyline.
The latest case comes with the high-quality expected from Print Mysteries along with the usual red herrings to keep you guessing throughout play. It’s for 1-6 players and has 6 objectives to complete over its 35 page run.
Catalog of Suspicion has upped the difficulty level this time to give seasoned players an even greater challenge, but lots of optional clues are provided so you’ll never get stuck.
Based in a fictional town called Eldridge - a historian is found dead in the local library. You only have a few possible suspects, but none of them have motive. It’s up to you to assist the assigned detective in finding the killer.
Print Mysteries is known for their murder mystery games that include puzzles and cryptic messages throughout their cases. Groups of players that have varied skillsets have found this the ideal way to give everyone an opportunity to solve objectives. Cases can have anything from 3 to 6 objectives that need to be completed in order to find out who the killer is.
Print Mysteries has exciting plans to continue releasing digitally downloadable murder mystery cases. Each case undergoes meticulous testing and care during the creation process to ensure an unforgettably immersive experience for players.
Catalog of Suspicion is available now at https://printmysteries.com.
