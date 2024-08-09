Keep Irving Beautiful Presents Annual Awards: Local Community Members Honored at Ceremony
Irving, TX, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The annual Mayor and Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) Awards ceremony was held on August 5 at the Jack D. Huffman Community Building. Guests entered the venue to the sounds of beautiful harp music provided by Becky Scherschell, then were greeted and signed in by Elouise McMillian and Karen Harmon. Mike Sanders of Spirit Grille catered the appetizer buffet, and T.J. Friedel provided photography for the event. Irving Community Television Network was present to interview guests for a future story. Attendees also had the opportunity to tour the Irving Archives and Museum prior to the ceremony.
KIB President Jim Scrivner began the ceremony by providing a brief overview of KIB’s accomplishments during the past year, including the President’s Circle and National Innovation Awards from Keep America Beautiful, and the Gold Star, Sustained Excellence and Beautify Texas Awards from Keep Texas Beautiful. He gave special recognition to Margie Stipes, who earlier in the year had received the highest honor from Keep America Beautiful – the Lady Bird Johnson Award as outstanding volunteer in the nation. KIB also received the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) “Environmental Excellence” Award in the Education category, and was a finalist in D Magazine’s D-CEO Nonprofit Awards.
Cathy Whiteman, returning as emcee for the thirteenth consecutive year, and Honorary Chair Mayor Rick Stopfer presented the following awards:
Youth Leadership Award: Jack E. Singley Academy National Honor Society
Educator Award: Demond Spiller, Nimitz High School
Educator Award: Dr. Ticiano Alegre, Dallas College - North Lake
Business and Industry Award: Po' Melvin's Restaurant
Business and Industry Award: Westin Hotel - Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas
Media Award: Irving Police Department Media Outreach Team
Faith Group Award: First Methodist Church of Irving
Civic Organization Award: Dallas Everest Lions Club
Government Award: Capital Improvement Program Building Services
Civil Servant Award: Irving Police Department Homeless Outreach Team
KIB Hometown Award: Mike Serapio
Margie Stipes Lifetime Achievement Award: Christina Winters
“Keep Irving Beautiful is honored to have the opportunity to pay tribute to these award winners, but also to all the volunteers and sponsors who allow our organization to accomplish what we do,” said Scrivner. “This is a special evening for us, and the KIB Board members and staff look forward to this every year.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, KIB reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175.
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
