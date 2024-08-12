Rustic Pathways: Voting Open for International Travel Awards Through August 15

Rustic Pathways, nominated for Best Tour Operator and Best Adventure Tour Operator at the International Travel Awards, is urging its supporters to cast their votes before the August 15, 2024 deadline. These nominations highlight Rustic Pathways’ dedication to safety, cultural immersion, and positive impact in the student travel industry. The International Travel Awards celebrate excellence in the travel industry, promoting high standards and innovation.