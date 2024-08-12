Rustic Pathways: Voting Open for International Travel Awards Through August 15
Rustic Pathways, nominated for Best Tour Operator and Best Adventure Tour Operator at the International Travel Awards, is urging its supporters to cast their votes before the August 15, 2024 deadline. These nominations highlight Rustic Pathways’ dedication to safety, cultural immersion, and positive impact in the student travel industry. The International Travel Awards celebrate excellence in the travel industry, promoting high standards and innovation.
Mentor, OH, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- With the International Travel Awards (https://internationaltravelawards.org) voting period in underway, Rustic Pathways is putting out a statement to remind supporters that every vote counts. Nominated for Best Tour Operator and Best Adventure Tour Operator, Rustic Pathways continues to make strides in the student travel industry, thanks to its commitment to safety, cultural immersion, and positive impact.
Voting closes on August 15, 2024, and the Rustic Pathways community is urged to show their support by casting their votes. The International Travel Awards celebrate excellence across various travel categories, promoting high standards and innovation. Rustic Pathways’ nominations are a testament to its dedication to providing transformative travel experiences for students.
“Our entire team is grateful for the recognition and the incredible support we’ve received so far,” said Kayla Anzalone, Director of Marketing of Rustic Pathways. “We encourage everyone who believes in our mission and vision to cast their vote and help us achieve this honor.”
Rustic Pathways’ nomination for Best Tour Operator and Best Adventure Tour Operator underscores its leadership in educational and adventure travel programs. The company’s unwavering commitment to quality education, safety and impact has distinguished it within the industry.
Supporters may vote for Rustic Pathways using the following link: https://internationaltravelawards.org/vote?unid=ITA24US19768
About Rustic Pathways:
Founded in the outback of Australia in 1983, Rustic Pathways is a student travel brand renowned for creativity, innovation, and adventure. Through purposeful design, Rustic Pathways creates culturally immersive programs for students ages 12 to 22. These programs help students identify their interests and passions, gain confidence, grow as individuals, and make a positive impact locally and globally. Learn more at rusticpathways.com.
About the International Travel Awards:
The International Travel Awards recognize and reward excellence across all sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry. Organized by Golden Tree Awards, an ISO Certified Award Management Company based in Dubai, UAE, these awards celebrate the highest standards of quality and service. For more information about the International Travel Awards, please visit International Travel Awards.
Voting closes on August 15, 2024, and the Rustic Pathways community is urged to show their support by casting their votes. The International Travel Awards celebrate excellence across various travel categories, promoting high standards and innovation. Rustic Pathways’ nominations are a testament to its dedication to providing transformative travel experiences for students.
“Our entire team is grateful for the recognition and the incredible support we’ve received so far,” said Kayla Anzalone, Director of Marketing of Rustic Pathways. “We encourage everyone who believes in our mission and vision to cast their vote and help us achieve this honor.”
Rustic Pathways’ nomination for Best Tour Operator and Best Adventure Tour Operator underscores its leadership in educational and adventure travel programs. The company’s unwavering commitment to quality education, safety and impact has distinguished it within the industry.
Supporters may vote for Rustic Pathways using the following link: https://internationaltravelawards.org/vote?unid=ITA24US19768
About Rustic Pathways:
Founded in the outback of Australia in 1983, Rustic Pathways is a student travel brand renowned for creativity, innovation, and adventure. Through purposeful design, Rustic Pathways creates culturally immersive programs for students ages 12 to 22. These programs help students identify their interests and passions, gain confidence, grow as individuals, and make a positive impact locally and globally. Learn more at rusticpathways.com.
About the International Travel Awards:
The International Travel Awards recognize and reward excellence across all sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry. Organized by Golden Tree Awards, an ISO Certified Award Management Company based in Dubai, UAE, these awards celebrate the highest standards of quality and service. For more information about the International Travel Awards, please visit International Travel Awards.
Contact
Rustic PathwaysContact
Kayla Anzalone
440-975-9691
https://rusticpathways.com
Kayla Anzalone
440-975-9691
https://rusticpathways.com
Categories