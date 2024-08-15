Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce Presents Autumn Market Faire on October 26, 2024
Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and New Years 2025 are all fast approaching. This event will offer the public special offerings in preparation to celebrate, decorate, plan parties, buy gifts and get ready for all the holidays ahead.
Morton Grove, IL, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce's Autumn Market Faire returns on Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 9 am - 2 pm. Vendor Set Up at 7:30 am.
Drawing from over a decade of experience running the Morton Grove Farmers’ Market, this indoor event offers the local community a place to come together and see an array of interesting items and services. There will be vendors selling their unique wares to those seeking Art, Beauty & Health, Clothing, Food, Gift Ware, Home Decor, Jewelry, MG Community Groups, Pet Supplies, Restaurants, Miscellaneous Services & More.
The Faire will be held in the main floor hall of Morton Grove Park District's Prairie View Center located at 6834 Dempster Street in Morton Grove, IL 60053. It is free to the public with plenty of free parking for Vendors and Visitors alike. There will be refreshments to purchase, entertainment and raffles.
Mark V. Matz
847-965-0330
www.mgcci.org
