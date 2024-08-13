Victory Christian Academy Celebrates Grand Unveiling of New Performing Arts Center with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Victory Christian Academy celebrated the grand unveiling of its new Performing Arts Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 6,991-square-foot facility, seating 330, serves as a hub for school events, chapel services, and community gatherings. Located in a challenged neighborhood, it also provides essential services like a food pantry and mental health support. The event featured a block party, reflecting the academy's commitment to faith-based, enriching education. Enrollment remains open.