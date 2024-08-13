Victory Christian Academy Celebrates Grand Unveiling of New Performing Arts Center with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Victory Christian Academy celebrated the grand unveiling of its new Performing Arts Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 6,991-square-foot facility, seating 330, serves as a hub for school events, chapel services, and community gatherings. Located in a challenged neighborhood, it also provides essential services like a food pantry and mental health support. The event featured a block party, reflecting the academy's commitment to faith-based, enriching education. Enrollment remains open.
Milwaukee, WI, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On August 10, Victory Christian Academy marked a monumental day in its history with the grand unveiling of its new Performing Arts Center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Nearly a year ago, Victory Christian Academy broke ground on this significant project. Today, with the unwavering support of the community and dedicated individuals, this dream has become a reality. The new Performing Arts Center, which seats 330 and spans 6,991 square feet, has already begun its journey as a vibrant hub for school events, chapel services, performances, and community gatherings. Located in a challenged neighborhood, it also serves as a beacon of hope, providing a food pantry, clothing services, family therapy, one-on-one student counseling, and mental health support through Victory Christian Academy’s Care Team.
The day’s celebrations began with the ribbon-cutting at 10:00 AM, followed by a school parent orientation and a lively block party. The event featured a petting zoo, face painting, a bouncy house, food vendors, a raffle, and a special backpack giveaway, creating a joyous atmosphere for all attendees.
"Victory Christian Academy is incredibly proud to have opened the new Performing Arts Center and to share this moment with the community," said Donald Rogers, Executive Director at Victory Christian Academy. "This facility marks a new chapter for VCA, fostering arts and community engagement."
Dr. F.E. Williams, School Principal, added, "This center will be a beacon of creativity and learning. Victory Christian Academy was thrilled to welcome everyone to experience the joy and inspiration it will bring."
The celebration was more than just the opening of a new auditorium—it was a testament to Victory Christian Academy's commitment to faith-based, enriching education. This year’s theme, "Live Connected," was brought to life as the bond between students, families, and staff was evident. Observing new and returning students explore the campus, meet their teachers, and express excitement for the year ahead was heartwarming.
Special thanks were extended to all sponsors, the food trucks, and the fire department for their participation, making this event memorable. Enrollment is still open, and those interested can visit vcaschool.org to learn more and become part of something truly meaningful.
About Victory Christian Academy:
Victory Christian Academy is dedicated to providing comprehensive education in a faith-based environment. The mission is to nurture each student's academic and spiritual growth, preparing them for success in all areas of life.
