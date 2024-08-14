MaxRemind Launches Its Product Suite with No Set-Up Cost
MaxRemind, introduces its product suite to all practices with no upfront costs. This highlights MaxRemind’s commitment to providing affordable technology solutions that simplify and streamline healthcare practices.
Carrollton, TX, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- To address the industrial drawbacks circulating around administrative challenges and complex protocols, MaxRemind proudly offers convenient and cost-effective solutions for physicians. To practice what it preaches, MaxRemind first embraced simplicity in its framework allowing healthcare providers to duplicate similar mechanisms in their facility by utilizing its product suite to optimize their growth.
“About 63$ billion are lost annually due to the errors in the billing process, Max Remind product suite targets all aspects of the procedure to ensure all chances of revenue leakage remain negligible,” said, CEO MaxRemind. “Such resources should be accessible to all healthcare providers that's why we opened up our product suite with no setup cost.”
The Product Suite Includes:
Maximus EHR The Next-Gen Customizable EHR
Max RPM for Remote Patient Monitoring
Max Coder for Billing Your Claims with Accurate Coding
Max Charts for Tracking Your In-Visit Patients
Max Provider Portal for Syncing Your Practice Growth
Start enhancing your practice revenues immediately with no upfront costs. MaxRemind’s 24/7 support keeps you on the path of achieving consistent practice growth milestones. Improve your practice ROI and create a steady cash flow for the sustenance of your practice.
About MaxRemind
MaxRemind began as a medical billing company and has now evolved into a next-gen healthcare tech solution provider. With over 20 years of experience, MaxRemind has identified industry challenges and offers products and services to help your practice achieve optimal revenue.
Marketing & Sales Department
MaxRemind Inc
https://maxremind.com/
“About 63$ billion are lost annually due to the errors in the billing process, Max Remind product suite targets all aspects of the procedure to ensure all chances of revenue leakage remain negligible,” said, CEO MaxRemind. “Such resources should be accessible to all healthcare providers that's why we opened up our product suite with no setup cost.”
The Product Suite Includes:
Maximus EHR The Next-Gen Customizable EHR
Max RPM for Remote Patient Monitoring
Max Coder for Billing Your Claims with Accurate Coding
Max Charts for Tracking Your In-Visit Patients
Max Provider Portal for Syncing Your Practice Growth
Start enhancing your practice revenues immediately with no upfront costs. MaxRemind’s 24/7 support keeps you on the path of achieving consistent practice growth milestones. Improve your practice ROI and create a steady cash flow for the sustenance of your practice.
About MaxRemind
MaxRemind began as a medical billing company and has now evolved into a next-gen healthcare tech solution provider. With over 20 years of experience, MaxRemind has identified industry challenges and offers products and services to help your practice achieve optimal revenue.
Marketing & Sales Department
MaxRemind Inc
https://maxremind.com/
Contact
MaxRemind Inc.Contact
Dan Roberts
+12147363533
https://maxremind.com/
dan@maxremind.com
Dan Roberts
+12147363533
https://maxremind.com/
dan@maxremind.com
Categories