Tresvista Appoints Rocco Sta. Maria as Chief Revenue Officer to Head Its Global Business Development Efforts and Add to Its Executive Management Team

TresVista appointed Rocco Sta. Maria as Chief Revenue Officer, leveraging his 20+ years of experience to oversee sales, marketing, and client servicing. Sta. Maria, formerly with Fitch Solutions and S&P Market Intelligence, will focus on revenue growth, client expansion, and strategic partnerships.