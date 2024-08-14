Oneida County Hosts Online Only Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Utica, NY, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for the County’s tax foreclosed real estate properties. The online auction conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins on Friday, September 6, 2024 at 12pm (EST) and will continue until Saturday, September 21 of 2024, with the sale starting to close at 10am (EST).
There are over 30 residential, commercial, and vacant lot properties up for auction for this online only event. Among them is a 46 acre lot in the Town of Rome.
Tax-defaulted property auctions help Oneida County recoup lost tax revenues needed for public services and return property to a revenue generating status.
“This is the 2nd online only tax auction we have conducted for Oneida County in 2024,” stated RJ Klisiewicz, Operations Manager for Auctions International. “The results of the previous auctions were immensely successful. The online only platform affords interested bidder’s the convenience of bidding in the comfort of their homes or offices from anywhere in the world. More eyes on the properties, increases the bidding and generates greater revenue for the County.”
To participate in this online auction, all interested parties must complete an online bidder registration packet and create an online bidding account with Auctions International. Links to both are on the Auctions International website. Packets must be received by 4pm, on Thursday, September 19, 2024 or you will not be allowed to bid. There are no exceptions.
For further information and links to the full property list including detailed descriptions and photographs of each item visit www.OneidaCoAuction.com and Auctions International at www.auctionsinternational.com.
There are over 30 residential, commercial, and vacant lot properties up for auction for this online only event. Among them is a 46 acre lot in the Town of Rome.
Tax-defaulted property auctions help Oneida County recoup lost tax revenues needed for public services and return property to a revenue generating status.
“This is the 2nd online only tax auction we have conducted for Oneida County in 2024,” stated RJ Klisiewicz, Operations Manager for Auctions International. “The results of the previous auctions were immensely successful. The online only platform affords interested bidder’s the convenience of bidding in the comfort of their homes or offices from anywhere in the world. More eyes on the properties, increases the bidding and generates greater revenue for the County.”
To participate in this online auction, all interested parties must complete an online bidder registration packet and create an online bidding account with Auctions International. Links to both are on the Auctions International website. Packets must be received by 4pm, on Thursday, September 19, 2024 or you will not be allowed to bid. There are no exceptions.
For further information and links to the full property list including detailed descriptions and photographs of each item visit www.OneidaCoAuction.com and Auctions International at www.auctionsinternational.com.
Contact
Auctions International, Inc.Contact
RJ Klisiewicz
800-536-1401
www.auctionsinternational.com
RJ Klisiewicz
800-536-1401
www.auctionsinternational.com
Categories