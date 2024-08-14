Flags of the Fallen Launches Thirteen Heroes Spirits to Honor Fallen Kabul Heroes
Marietta, GA, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Flags of the Fallen is pleased to announce the release of Thirteen Heroes, a new line of premium spirits in honor of the thirteen brave service members who lost their lives in the Kabul airport attack. Thirteen Heroes is a tribute to their ultimate sacrifice.
Each bottle of Thirteen Heroes represents a commitment to honoring the memory of these fallen heroes. A portion of the proceeds from every sale will be donated to support organizations dedicated to the well-being of military families and veterans.
“We wanted to create a product that not only pays tribute to these heroes but also provides ongoing support to those who continue to serve,” said Mike Morgan, CEO of Thirteen Heroes. “By choosing Thirteen Heroes, consumers are not only enjoying a high-quality spirit but also making a difference.”
Thirteen Heroes offers a range of bourbon, gin, and vodka, with more spirits due in the coming months, crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail.
Mike Morgan is available for interviews to discuss the inspiration behind Thirteen Heroes, the production process, and the company's commitment to supporting military families.
About Thirteen Heroes: Thirteen Heroes is a premium spirit brand dedicated to honoring the memory of the thirteen service members who lost their lives in the Kabul airport attack. Through the sale of its products, the company supports organizations dedicated to the well-being of military families and veterans.
About Flags of the Fallen: Flags of the Fallen was created to honor those service members and first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice. We remember the fallen by caring for those they left behind. We build custom, wooden flags to honor and remember those we’ve lost.
Michael Morgan
678-787-9120
www.flagsofthefallen.org
