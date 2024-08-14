Announcing October DoD/VA & Gov Health IT Summit
Health IT Community to Convene October 16-17 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the 27th Biannual DoD/VA & Gov Health IT Summit, taking place at 151 St. George in National Harbor, MD on October 16-17, 2024. The Summit will bring together leaders from across the VA, DHA, DoD, federal government, and relevant industry stakeholders to explore the successes and challenges of implementing and maintaining a unified, interoperable federal Electronic Health Record (EHR) system.
October 2024 Summit will highlight the ways DHA and VA are driving digital transformations, integrating advanced technologies like AI and data analytics, fostering partnerships, strengthening cyber security, and modernizing electronic health records. Through interactive discussions, panels, networking time, technology exhibits, and fireside chats, attendees at this year’s event will explore new policies, tools, software, and systems aimed at enhancing the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of healthcare services.
The Summit will feature high-level speakers including:
- Pat Flanders, SES, PEO for Medical Systems and Chief Information Officer (J-6) Defense Health Agency
- William Tinston, SES, Director, FEHRM
- Michael Parrish, SES, Chief Acquisition Officer and Principal Executive Director for the Office of Acquisition, Logistics, and Construction (OALC), VA
- BG Deydre Teyhen, USA, Director, Defense Health Network National Capital Region, Defense Health Agency
- Kathy Berst, Acting Assistant Director Support/Component Acquisition Executive Defense, DHA
- Michael Heimall, Medical Center Director, Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Michael Bowers, Director, VA-DoD Collaboration Office, Office of Enterprise Integration, VA
- COL Marcus Moss, USA, Chief, Solutions Delivery Division (SDD), DHA
Topics to be covered at the 2024 Summit:
- Transforming Military Healthcare: The Future of Health Information Technology in the Defense Health Agency
- Synchronizing Unity of Effort in Healthcare Delivery Across the Department of VA
- Implementing a Single, Common Federal Electronic Health Record to Improve Patient Care
- Accelerating Innovations in VA Acquisitions and Logistics
- Driving Defense Healthcare Acquisitions to Support an Interoperable, Resilient MHS
- Update on the VA’s EHR Modernization Successes and Challenges
- Strategic Vision for Digital Transformation Across the Defense Health Agency
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s cutting-edge technologies to attendees from VA, DHA, DoD, federal government, and industry. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Fall DoD/VA & Gov Health IT Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at healthit.dsigroup.org
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
https://healthit.dsigroup.org/
