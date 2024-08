DSI’s 11th EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium Announced

National Harbor, MD, August 15, 2024 --( PR.com )-- DoD and the federal government are preparing for a new era of explosive ordnance disposal that will require innovative technology solutions to address new challenges. The 2024 EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium will convene leading experts and innovators to explore critical challenges, current initiatives, and future innovations in explosive ordnance disposal and countermine operations.Key themes of the conference include:- Sustaining Navy expeditionary combat forces to support maritime objectives- Effectively countering explosive threats amid an evolving era of expeditionary warfare- Building Army strategic readiness & sustaining land dominance through EOD- Deploying & conducting operations to counter CBRNE & WMD threats- Building nationwide C-IED capabilities & mitigating risk to critical infrastructure- Enabling joint warfighter success through innovative lethal & protective capabilities- Supporting the Navy through ordnance, energetics & EOD solutions- Adapting EOD/IED tactics & training to enhance preparedness- Coordinating with the international C-IED community to combat complex threatsSponsorship opportunities are available and expected to sell out. Registration is now open. For more information and to secure your participation, please visit https://countermine.dsigroup.org/.