Cybersecurity Summit in London to Empower Leaders to Tackle Deepfakes, Ransomware and AI Threats
Immersive Tabletop Exercises, Seasoned CISO Insights and Advanced Strategies Bolster Organizational Resilience
Princeton, NJ, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ISMG's Cybersecurity Summit: London - scheduled for September 17, 2024 - will gather security and technology leaders to explore strategies for fortifying organizations against pressing cybersecurity challenges. From ransomware attacks to the rise of sophisticated AI-powered attacks and the proliferation of deepfakes, the summit's agenda is designed to equip CISOs, CIOs and security practitioners with the knowledge, strategies and real-world expertise needed to navigate this complex and ever-changing terrain.
Ransomware attacks have become a significant concern for organizations worldwide, with threat actors using sophisticated techniques to evade detection. According to Sophos' 2024 State of Ransomware report, 59% organizations across 14 countries reported ransomware attacks. Ian Thornton-Trump, CISO, Cyjax and CyberEdBoard member; Jon Staniforth, former CISO, Royal Mail; and Heather Lowrie, former CISO, University of Manchester will share their firsthand experiences, lessons learned and resilience-building strategies in event of a ransomware attack. This session will include discussions on real-world challenges faced during such incidents, including discovery and response, crisis management, stakeholder communication, and the steps taken to recover data and restore operations.
Martin Peters, Detective Superintendent at the City of London Police and the NPCC National Cyber Crime Program, will conduct a collaborative tabletop exercise focused on unmasking cyber deception through a sophisticated deepfake incident. The number of deepfake videos online has risen by 550% since 2019, according to the 2023 State of Deepfakes: Realities, Threats and Impact report. This interactive session will test organizations' strategic response capabilities and enhance their operational readiness against advanced cyberthreats, providing attendees with a realistic and immersive experience to critically assess and improve their organizational preparedness.
As AI continues to advance, organizations are increasingly adopting this technology to enhance their processes and security posture. Threat actors, however, are using this technology to develop new cyberattack avenues, such as automated phishing and deepfake fraud. In a session focused on AI-driven threats, Nathan Swain, CISO, Binance; Max Kington, CISO global markets, BNP Paribas; and Surinder Lall, senior vice president, global information security risk management, Paramount, will analyze recent incidents, including the AI-powered spear-phishing attack against Metro Bank and the deepfake fraud targeting German energy firm RWE, and offer insights on bolstering defenses against such advanced tactics.
"With ransomware attacks expected to cost more than $265 billion to businesses by 2031, according to a Cybersecurity Ventures report, the need for robust defenses is more critical than ever," said Jennifer Eisenhofer, VP of events at ISMG. "The Cybersecurity Summit: London will equip attendees with essential tools, from hands-on deepfake tabletop exercises that test incident response readiness to firsthand accounts from CISOs who have navigated the aftermath of ransomware attacks. This event is vital for staying ahead of the evolving threats, including AI-powered attacks and supply chain risks that will increasingly impact the industry."
The summit also includes sessions on the evolving cyber insurance landscape, advanced techniques for securing supply chains and mitigating third-party risks, and applications of AI tools for predictive resilience and operational continuity.
The diverse lineup of speakers and interactive sessions at Cybersecurity Summit: London underscore ISMG's commitment to provide an environment where cybersecurity leaders can collaborate, share innovative solutions and develop actionable strategies.
For more information and to register for the summit, visit https://ismg.events/summit/london-2024/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and ISMG Engage events that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
