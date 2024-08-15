Riveredge Kicks Off “Growing Legacy” Campaign to Renovate Visitor Center

Today, Riveredge Nature Center announces the public phase of its “Growing Legacy” capital campaign to fund renovation of the organization’s 34-year old Visitor Center. The campaign focuses on increasing the building’s accessibility as well as advancing goals of environmental sustainability and community engagement. Targeted improvements also address infrastructure of the Riveredge trail system, which traverses over 10 miles of restored natural ecosystems.