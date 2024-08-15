Riveredge Kicks Off “Growing Legacy” Campaign to Renovate Visitor Center
Today, Riveredge Nature Center announces the public phase of its “Growing Legacy” capital campaign to fund renovation of the organization’s 34-year old Visitor Center. The campaign focuses on increasing the building’s accessibility as well as advancing goals of environmental sustainability and community engagement. Targeted improvements also address infrastructure of the Riveredge trail system, which traverses over 10 miles of restored natural ecosystems.
Saukville, WI, August 15, 2024 -- Today, Riveredge Nature Center announces the public phase of its "Growing Legacy" capital campaign to fund renovation of the organization's 34-year old Visitor Center. The campaign focuses on increasing the building's accessibility as well as advancing goals of environmental sustainability and community engagement. Targeted improvements also address infrastructure of the Riveredge trail system, which traverses over 10 miles of restored natural ecosystems.
The planned renovations include a more visible entrance with ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible entry, fully accessible restrooms, an extension of the back deck, an ADA lift between levels, modern community gathering spaces, and a wet lab classroom on the building’s pond level. The center also aims to continue the building’s award-winning history of sustainable features, expanding the use of solar panels and adding a partial green roof.
The “Growing Legacy” campaign has already raised $1.5 million of its $2.5 million goal total goal, thanks to gifts from individuals, foundations, and local groups. Everyone is invited to support the campaign to help raise the remaining $1 million. Riveredge will hold public listening sessions on August 27 from 4:30 - 5:30 pm at Riveredge, August 29 from 12:00 - 1:00 pm via Zoom, and September 12 5:30 - 6:30 at the Fermentorium in Cedarburg to share more detailed information about the architectural plans created by HGA Architects, named gift opportunities, and the community benefits of the campaign’s goals.
Early contributors to the campaign include Lynde B. Uihlein, Mary LaVelle, Oscar and Augusta Schlegel Foundation, Peter Hitler, The Dan & Marty Lyons Family, We Energies Foundation, and West Bend Insurance Company Charitable Fund.
“Our Visitor Center is a community hub where people can connect with each other and access outdoor experiences. As we move into the future, where time in nature becomes more and more important, these renovations ensure that Riveredge can continue to grow as an accessible, inclusive, and inspiring space. I’m so excited to share plans to evolve the wonderful current building and trails into something even more welcoming and accommodating, allowing us to better serve the people of Southeastern Wisconsin,” said Executive Director John Rakowski.
To make a gift, or for more information, visit the campaign website at https://riveredgenaturecenter.org/capital-campaign-a-growing-legacy/ or contact Director of Development Sharon Cross at scross@riveredge.us or 262-416-1361.
