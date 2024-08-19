Brandon "LARK" Larkins Continues His Quest in the World of Entertainment
Brandon "LARK" Larkins continues to make his mark in Hollywood. From his acting to show creating, producing, and writing, the journey of entertaining carries on. And there is much more to come with two new sitcoms and a Christmas feature on the way.
Los Angeles, CA, August 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brandon “Lark” Larkins, hailing from Baltimore, MD is an American actor, writer, producer, songwriter, and creator. Graduating from a HBCU, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, he attended college on an athletic scholarship as a NCAA Division 1 athlete.
From his days competing in the sports of football, diving, and track & field, he has now propelled into the world of entertainment going on twenty five years in the business.
Some of his works include recurring on the longtime running soap General Hospital, 911: Lone Star, Our Christmas Love Story, Cougar Town, The Wire, etc.
Most recently, his efforts on the executive side include casting and co-producing NAACP Image Award actress winner Jasmine Guy in relation to her 2024 Emmy Award victory for The Chronicles of Jessica Wu - available on Prime Video and other platforms. He also serves as creator of the family sitcom ON THE PHINTZ as well a new women’s empowerment sitcom, LIFE’S NOT OVER. Both comedies are under his production company, CharmLand Entertainment, LLC. Also, his writing includes a new holiday feature film (Untitled Larkins Christmas Movie) slated for a 2025 release.
He is repped by his longtime agent Sueanne Edan of Tangerine Talent, LaTonya Carmouche of Carmouche PR serves as publicist, and management is Next Level Entertainment.
Larkins resides in Los Angeles, California.
