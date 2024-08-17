Top Reasons to Attend the Creative Tech New York 2024 Conference
Discover why Creative Technologists are heading to New York on October 24 for the inaugural Creative Tech New York Conference
New York, NY, August 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Henry Stewart Events announces Creative Tech New York 2024, an inaugural conference focused on the intersection of creativity and technology, taking place on October 24 in New York City. This event will gather leading creative innovators, creative technologists for a full day of cutting-edge presentations, immersive learning experiences, and invaluable networking opportunities.
A Day of Innovation and Insight
Creative Tech New York 2024 is set to guide participants through the rapidly evolving landscape of creative technology. The conference will explore key areas such as automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and immersive technologies, providing attendees with insights into the platforms and tools that are revolutionizing creative processes.
Participants are encouraged to secure their spots promptly, with an exclusive opportunity to save $100 on registration available until September 20, 2024. Register at: https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-new-york-2024
Key Highlights of the Event:
Navigate Through Multiple Technologies: Gain a clear understanding of the platforms driving automation through a comprehensive review of current offerings. With numerous vendors and diverse use cases, choosing the right technology can be daunting. Receive guidance on navigating this technology maze to identify the best solutions.
Understand AI's Role in the Automation Process: Insights from industry leaders will shed light on developing tech and use cases for automating creative operations. Explore AI-powered briefings, Visual Generative AI solutions, rights protection for models and content creators, and the capabilities of BOTS and AI agents in design or tech-augmented design.
Learn from Real-World Case Studies: Engage in hands-on learning by mapping the automation journeys of industry leaders who have successfully automated their creative processes. Their experiences provide lessons to avoid potential pitfalls and chart a path to success.
Explore Immersive Tech Frontiers: Delve into the world of Extended Reality (XR) and its applications in creative industries. Discover how AR, VR, and mixed reality are reshaping entertainment, design, and user experiences, and explore ways to integrate XR for more immersive and engaging content.
Embrace Creative Engineering and Coding: Recognize the growing importance of coding skills in creative fields. Explore the intersection of technology and creativity, and the development of custom tools for unique creative challenges. Programming can enhance creative capabilities and open new avenues for innovation in content creation and delivery.
Future-Proof Skills and Strategies: Equip with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in a technology-driven creative environment. Understand how to progressively implement automation and AI tools to keep organizations at the forefront of a rapidly changing industry and stay ahead of new trends.
To learn more about the event, speakers, and agenda visit: https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-new-york-2024
Creative Tech New York 2024 is supported by Lead Sponsor Optikka, alongside Support Sponsors Creatopy and Storyteq.
Tailored sponsorship packages are available for those looking to enhance brand visibility and connect with industry leaders. For sponsorship inquiries, please contact Rebecca Chamberlain at rebeccac@henrystewart.co.uk
For media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing, at simid@henrystewart.co.uk
Creative Tech New York 2024
October 24, 2024
New York, USA
New York Hilton Midtown Hotel
#CreativeTechNY #CreativeTech2024
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-new-york-2024
About Henry Stewart Events:
Henry Stewart Events (HSE) is part of The Henry Stewart Group (HSG), a leader in providing graduate and continuing professional education in science, business and management for over 40 years through peer reviewed vocational journals, conferences and online education for commercial enterprises, universities, government, cultural heritage, medical schools, and business schools.
HSE is a leading producer of face-to-face events, virtual events, webinars, and online educational courses in the following sectors: Digital Asset Management (DAM); Creative Operations; Semantic Data - Taxonomy, Knowledge Graphs and Ontology; OnlineEd for Higher Education; Corporate Learning & Development; Creative Technology; Pharma; Real Estate. To find out more, visit www.henrystewartconferences.com
