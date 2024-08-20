Stewart Law Group Rebrands to Arizona Law Group
Phoenix, AZ, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Arizona Law Group Announces Rebranding and Expanded Services
After more than 20 years as Stewart Law Group, the firm has rebranded to Arizona Law Group, effective August 1, 2024. This new name reflects the firm's expanded range of services and its commitment to serving clients across the state.
Expanded Services Arizona Law Group continues to provide the exceptional family law services for which it is known. In addition, the firm has introduced new practice areas, including:
Criminal Defense: Expert defense strategies from a specialist with over 30 years of experience.
Personal Injury: Assistance in securing justice and compensation for clients.
Professional License Defense: Protection of the careers and livelihoods of professionals facing license challenges.
A Broader Mission The rebranding to Arizona Law Group signifies a broader scope and mission to be a leading firm for comprehensive legal services throughout Arizona. The firm has also welcomed new partners, further strengthening its expertise and ability to serve a wider community.
Continuing the Legacy Arizona Law Group remains committed to excellence and client-focused service under its new name.
Contact Information
For more information, please contact:
Arizona Law Group
602-562-2222
info@ArizonaLawGroup.com
www.ArizonaLawGroup.com
