TEDxStLouis Women Hosts "Amplify" Talks
Live and in-person TEDx series spotlights local women and their community impact.
St. Louis, MO, August 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TEDxStLouis Women – a nonprofit community of learners and change-agents in St. Louis – will host its “Amplify” talks on Friday, Sept. 6 from 3 to 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Touhill Performing Arts Center located at One University Blvd. on the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL) campus.
The “Amplify” TEDxStLouis Women’s event will highlight the remarkable achievements of women who are breaking barriers, shattering stereotypes, and paving the way for future generations. Speakers include:
· Hanz Dismer, Director of Psychosocial Services at Hope Clinic, “A Matter of Survival: Relationship Violence in a Post-Roe World.”
· Yvonne Foo, Product Manager at Fidelity Investments, “Returnships, Return-To-Work Programs, are the Bridge Between Talent and Opportunity.”
· April Foster, Executive Director at Keyway Center for Diversion & Reentry, “Unlocking Justice: Transforming Lives by Empowering Women.”
· Bronwyn Morgan, Founder and CEO of Xeo Air, “Navigating Life and Business in the Sky.”
· Laura Sawyier, Founder and CEO of LKS Styling & Consulting, “The Power of Style.”
2024 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition participants and singers Hannah Joyner, Rhoda Mapenzi, and Molly Sallaberry will bring their vocal prowess to the TEDx stage.
The event includes Innovation Alley, a space to learn more about local innovators whose ideas are positively shifting the area’s community.
Sponsors include U.S. Bancorp, RAC, St. Louis Public Radio, Nine PBS, Missouri Historical Society COCAbiz, and 100th Monkey.
Tickets range from $40 for General Admission and $70 for the total Supporter experience, which includes a pre-event networking reception from 2 to 3 p.m.
TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. Founded in 2013, TEDxStLouis, formerly TEDxGatewayArch, provides the community with events, connections, and ongoing information.
Contact
Mich Hancock
314-303-3782
www.tedxsaintlouis.org
