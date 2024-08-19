MAGUS Microscopes at the Trade Show in Dubai
MAGUS professional microscopes will be showcased at the ARABLAB 2024 international trade show that is to be held in the United Arab Emirates on September 24-26.
Prague, Czech Republic, August 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Levenhuk Optics Ltd is going to present more than 100 models of MAGUS microscopes at the ARABLAB 2024 international trade show in Dubai. Visitors will be able to test all of the microscopes and check out their impeccable quality firsthand.
About MAGUS
MAGUS microscopes are designed for users in medicine, metallography, geology, veterinary science, and other fields. The company produces a wide range of models, including biological, fluorescence, inverted, metallurgical, polarizing, and stereoscopic microscopes as well as accessories and optional components.
The optics and illumination system of MAGUS microscopes deliver the highest possible resolution on each objective lens and ensure the uniform illumination of the field of view.
The instruments feature excellent ergonomics and premium service from the company. MAGUS is always an excellent choice.
Brand official website — www.magusmicro.com
What is ARABLAB 2024?
ARABLAB is an international trade show for all branches of science, the environment, and the chemical industry where innovation delivers the future of laboratory technology. The 2024 show welcomes visitors and exhibitors from 120 countries worldwide.
September 24 - 26
UAE, Dubai
World Trade Centre, Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DICEC)
Find out more about the trade show: https://www.arablab.com/
Contact
Val Johnson
+44 20 3051 6250
www.magusmicro.com
