NeighborWorks America Training Conference on Saturday, September 14, 2024
Canton, OH, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Stark County Neighborhood Partnership Program presents the 3rd Annual NeighborWorks America Training Conference
The Stark County Neighborhood Partnership Program, a collaboration between Stark Community Foundation and Community Building Partnership of Stark County, presents the 2024 NeighborWorks America Training Conference. The training session, led by NeighborWorks America trainer, John Lehner, will contain focused discussions and group activities with a concentration on the following topic: "Working with tenants and small landlords to revitalize the neighborhood." The training conference is free and open to the public.
This year's training event will be held at the Walsh University campus Global Learning Center at 2020 East Maple Street NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. Registration with a continental breakfast opens at 8:30 am.
For training conference information and reservations, contact Daniel Preacher, Healthy Neighborhoods Program Manager at 330-458-0962 or email: dpreacher@communitybuildingpartnership.org.
Contact
Daniel L. Preacher
330-458-0962
www.communitybuildingpartnership.org
