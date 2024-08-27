The Future of Field Spectroscopy Keeps Growing

The future of field spectroscopy is now, and Spectral Evolution is growing their product offering. Spectral Evolution, the leading full range spectroradiometer manufacturer, is launching a new ultra-high-resolution, high-sensitivity, UV-VIS-NIR spectroradiometer, specifically engineered for fieldwork. The new NaturaSpec™ Ultra spectroradiometer offers the highest spectral resolution of any full range field spectroradiometer.