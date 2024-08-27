The Future of Field Spectroscopy Keeps Growing
The future of field spectroscopy is now, and Spectral Evolution is growing their product offering. Spectral Evolution, the leading full range spectroradiometer manufacturer, is launching a new ultra-high-resolution, high-sensitivity, UV-VIS-NIR spectroradiometer, specifically engineered for fieldwork. The new NaturaSpec™ Ultra spectroradiometer offers the highest spectral resolution of any full range field spectroradiometer.
Haverhill, MA, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The instrument enables field validation and calibration of even the highest resolution hyperspectral cameras and satellites by bringing lab quality hyperspectral data into the field. The NaturaSpec Ultra is the optimum instrument to build high-resolution libraries and to push the limits of spectral analysis for remote sensing applications including environmental monitoring, climate change research, crop and soil science, agriculture, carbon studies, geological mapping, ground truthing and more. This instrument joins a full line of field-portable spectroradiometer models, including the NaturaSpec, RS-3500, PSR+, PSR-1100f, and the RS-8800. From optics to enclosure, the entirety of the new NaturaSpec Ultra spectroradiometer is engineered for fieldwork:
• Provides rapid, full spectrum UV-VIS-NIR measurements from 350-2500 nm with the highest spectral resolution available in a portable spectroradiometer.
• Solid-state, TE-cooled photodiode array detectors and no moving optical parts come standard on a rugged chassis to ensure toughness and provide excellent sensitivity, stability and repeatability of measurements in the field.
• Rugged, metal-clad fiber optic cables with a keyed connection ensure no loss of calibration if replacement is needed.
• The field-ready enclosure features exterior bumpers, a carrying handle, and a dust-proof case coated in a high visibility purple color providing internal protection as you carry your instrument on field campaigns.
• DARWin™ Data Acquisition software offers fast scanning, one-touch operation, and automatic optimization to ensure that every spectral scan collected provides the best signal-to-noise ratio and dynamic range possible. Each detector is independently exposed to the signal at the optimum integration time and dark-current correction is automatically measured and applied to each detector on every scan. No tedious manual optimization or unreliable drift algorithms are required, ensuring outstanding, repeatable data.
• Compatibility with all Spectral Evolution accessories.
“The NaturaSpec Ultra brings the highest spectral resolution of any field spectroradiometer. Its innovative and rugged design ensures high-quality and repeatable spectral data,” says Nicolas Venjean, Director of Sales & Marketing at Spectral Evolution. "Spectral Evolution is excited to bring this extraordinary technology to the remote sensing community who will undoubtedly adopt this new standard of spectral data quality for years to come.”
Every NaturaSpec Ultra is meticulously designed, manufactured, and calibrated at their facility in Haverhill, Massachusetts, USA to ensure maximum performance and reliability.
Availability
The new NaturaSpec Ultra spectroradiometer is now available worldwide and sold as a bundle so you can gather your mission-critical data without delay. The NaturaSpec Ultra remote sensing bundle includes:
• NaturaSpec Ultra Spectroradiometer
• DARWin SP Data Acquisition Software
• 1.5m fiber optic cable with an SMA-905 Connector Calibrated for Radiance
• Pistol Grip Fiber Holder with Triggering Capability
• Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery with Charger & Power Cable
• Pelican® Watertight Protective Case with Custom Foam
• Custom Padded Backpack for Field Work
• 5x5" Reflectance Standard with Protective Case
About Spectral Evolution
Established in 2004, Spectral Evolution is the leading manufacturer of laboratory and fieldportable UV-Vis-NIR spectrometers and spectroradiometers. Thanks to their reliable, robust, and rugged design and user-friendly one-touch features, Spectral Evolution instruments are used worldwide for many mission-critical lab and field applications in mining, remote sensing, vegetative studies, ground-truthing, environmental and climate studies, satellite calibrations, and more.
Spectral Evolution maintains a facility in Haverhill, Massachusetts, which houses design, prototyping, manufacturing, and service facilities for the instruments marketed and sold worldwide, either through direct sales or distributor agents.
Contact
Nicolas Venjean
978-208-5878
https://spectralevolution.com/
